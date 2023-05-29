FREMONT, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. ( ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for wide area IoT applications, today announced that it will be attending the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, in Los Angeles, California on June 6-8, 2023.



Tuvia Barlev, CEO of Actelis, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6th at 8:00-8:25 AM PST. The Company invites interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here.

Actelis management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investment community. Please contact a representative at LD Micro or directly request a meeting through the conference platform to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Actelis management during the conference.

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. ( ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based upon management’s current expectations, beliefs and projections, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain. Such expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith. However, there can be no assurance that management’s expectations, beliefs and projections will be achieved, and actual results may differ materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, reference is made to the Company’s reports filed from time to time with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks detailed in the Company’s final prospectus (Registration No. 333-264321), filed with the SEC on May 16, 2022. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov . Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events or circumstances, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Actelis is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Ralf Esper

Gateway Investor Relations

+1 949-574-3860

[email protected]