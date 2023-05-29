Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) today announced that Joseph W. Craft III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and other members of management will participate in investor meetings at the 20th Annual Energy Infrastructure Council CEO & Investor Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

A presentation will also be available May 23, 2023 on ARLP's website (www.arlp.com) under "Investor Relations" and "Events & Presentations."

About Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.

ARLP is a diversified energy company that is currently the largest coal producer in the eastern United States, supplying reliable, affordable energy domestically and internationally to major utilities, metallurgical and industrial users. ARLP also generates operating and royalty income from mineral interests it owns in strategic coal and oil & gas producing regions in the United States. In addition, ARLP is evolving and positioning itself as a reliable energy partner for the future by pursuing opportunities that support the advancement of energy and related infrastructure.

News, unit prices and additional information about ARLP, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), are available at www.arlp.com. For more information, contact the investor relations department of ARLP at (918) 295-7673 or via e-mail at [email protected].

