Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it has opened a new state-of-the-art laboratory facility in Pittsburgh.

“Castle is proud to be a member of the Pittsburgh community and grow our footprint in this great city,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “Our new state-of-the-art laboratory provides us with additional capacity that should allow us to continue to scale our operations in the future. We are excited about the opportunities this new space provides for the growth of our business as well as for our continued impact on patient care.”

The new 20,000-square-foot facility doubles the size of Castle’s previous Pittsburgh laboratory and is located in the city’s historic North Side, in the Nova Place complex at 100 S. Commons, Suite 245. Castle expects to have the capacity and ability to process each of its proprietary tests out of the new laboratory. Additionally, Castle is anticipating doubling its workforce in the city, creating approximately 35 new jobs by the end of 2023, including histotechnologist and molecular technologist positions and other jobs in a variety of areas, including laboratory operations, research and development, and information technology.

Castle operates clinical laboratories in Pittsburgh and Phoenix. The Company’s laboratories are College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified, reflecting the Company’s commitment to high-quality standards and excellence in patient care. The new laboratory in Pittsburgh brings Castle’s total laboratory operations space to more than 52,000 square feet combined.

The Company will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for government officials, employees and other members of the community at its new laboratory in Pittsburgh on May 24 at 3:00 p.m. ET.

About Nova Place

Nova Place is a multi-million-dollar urban redevelopment of the former Allegheny Center with the goals of revitalizing the community and reconnecting the North Side to downtown Pittsburgh. Nova Place encompasses 1.2 million square feet of office space in addition to amenities such as restaurants, a 10,000-square-foot fitness center, modernized common areas, a 3,000-car parking garage with bike storage, contemporary residential units, and Pittsburgh’s largest co-working space, Alloy 26. Nova Place is located in the historic North Side, conveniently located at the confluence of major roadways and mass transit routes, with proximity to downtown, the stadiums, museums, restaurants and other cultural destinations unique to Pittsburgh.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

