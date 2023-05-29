SAN DIEGO and NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, and Clearbox Systems Pty Ltd, the Australian company that uses technology to provide better approaches and techniques for the operations and management of communications networks and the electromagnetic spectrum, have signed a collaboration agreement to co-develop and co-market solutions to advance the capabilities of software-defined satellite ground systems.

As part of the agreement, Clearbox will integrate its flagship Foresight product to run seamlessly on Kratos’ OpenSpace® dynamic ground platform. Foresight provides a unified user interface across essential ground functions including equipment monitoring and control, spectrum monitoring and network management. Foresight can be deployed on physical, virtual or cloud infrastructure and, being web-based, can be accessed by users on any workstations connected on the network. It is trusted by militaries, governments, satellite operators and commercial users large and small in Australia and globally in deployments ranging across SATCOM, ISREW, Crypto, OSS and Space Domain Awareness (SDA).

Foresight’s web-based, modular, distributed and open architecture makes it a natural application for running in the software-defined satellite network environments enabled by OpenSpace, the first and only commercially available virtual and orchestrated satellite ground system. OpenSpace enables satellite and network operators to fully support next-generation satellites, dynamically provision services and missions, and integrate far better with the networks used by global terrestrial and cellular communications providers.

“We have been highly successful working with Kratos in the past and are extremely excited to be expanding that relationship moving forward,” said Matthew Collins-Leslie, CEO & Managing Director of Clearbox. “With this agreement we will be working together to develop new, advanced solutions for the global market.”

As part of the agreement, Clearbox will integrate Foresight with OpenSpace and enhance the product to take advantage of OpenSpace’s unique dynamic operating capabilities. In addition, the two companies will work together to co-market each other’s products, Clearbox representing OpenSpace to its Australian customers and Kratos marketing Foresight globally. Clearbox will also become Kratos’ primary representative in Australia for opportunities incorporating systems engineering, installation and support for several of Kratos’ other space networking products. Both companies will also work together to deliver SDA solutions that combine Clearbox’s SpaceAware product and sensors with Kratos’ global RF signal monitoring SDA network.

“Our experience with Clearbox has been extremely productive,” commented Stuart Daughtridge, SVP for Advanced Technologies at Kratos. “Their people and technology are first-class, and we are looking forward to putting our heads together on the cause of advancing virtual ground system technologies to enable systems that are as dynamic, flexible and agile as smart phones are today.”

About Kratos OpenSpace

Kratos’ OpenSpace family of solutions enables the digital transformation of satellite ground systems to become a more dynamic and powerful part of the space network. The family consists of three product lines: OpenSpace SpectralNet for converting satellite RF signals to be used in digital environments; OpenSpace quantum products, which are virtual versions of traditional hardware components; and the OpenSpace Platform, the first commercially available, fully orchestrated, software-defined ground system. These three OpenSpace lines enable satellite operators and other service providers to implement digital operations at their own pace and in ways that meet their unique mission goals and business models. For more information about the OpenSpace family visit http://KratosDefense.com/OpenSpace.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. ( KTOS) is a Technology Company that develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products and solutions for United States National Security, our allies and global commercial enterprises. At Kratos, Affordability is a Technology, and Kratos is changing the way breakthrough technology is rapidly brought to market – at a low cost – with actual products, systems and technologies rather than slide decks or renderings. Through proven commercial and venture capital backed approaches, including proactive, internally funded research and streamlined development processes, Kratos is focused on being First to Market with our solutions, well in advance of competition. Kratos is the recognized Technology Disruptor in our core market areas, including Space and Satellite Communications, Cyber Security and Warfare, Unmanned Systems, Rocket and Hypersonic Systems, Next-Generation Jet Engines and Propulsion Systems, Microwave Electronics, C5ISR and Virtual and Augmented Reality Training Systems. For more information, visit www.KratosDefense.com.

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions of the management of Kratos and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Kratos undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Kratos believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve many risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from what may be expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Kratos in general, see the risk disclosures in the Annual Report on Form 10-K of Kratos for the year ended December 25, 2022, and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC by Kratos.

