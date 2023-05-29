WiSA+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems, announces participation in the LD Micro Invitational XIII being held on June 6-7, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA.

President and CEO Brett Moyer will present on Tuesday, June 6th at 10:30 AM PT/ 1:30 PM ET and host investor meetings on that day as well as on June 7, 2023.

Presentation materials and the associated webcast link will also be posted on the Investor Relations portion of the company's website at www.wisatechnologies.com. For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with WiSA Technologies management, please contact WiSA Technologies IR Team at [email protected]

About WiSA Technologies, Inc.

WiSA Technologies (Nasdaq: WISA) develops, markets, and sells spatial audio wireless technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Its consortium—the WiSA Association—works with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and industry partners to make spatial audio an experience that everyone can enjoy. The Company is headquartered in Beaverton, OR. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com

