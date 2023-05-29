Enphase Expands IQ Microinverter Deployments in the United Kingdom

FREMONT, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. ( ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, announced today that installers of Enphase® products in the United Kingdom have seen growing deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by the IQ7™ family of microinverters.

The United Kingdom’s solar power industry saw unprecedented growth in 2022, including the highest number of smaller-scale solar system installs since 2015 and more than twice the amount seen in 2021, according to MCS, a standards organization for renewable energy across the country.

IQ7, IQ7+™, and IQ7A™ Microinverters leverage Enphase’s unique software-defined architecture and semiconductor integration for excellent reliability and economies of scale. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability and quality testing regimen with more than one million hours of cumulative power-on testing to ensure exceptional performance under heat, high humidity, salty air, extreme cold, and harsh climate conditions. The company’s microinverters are backed by a 25-year warranty in the United Kingdom.

“Enphase microinverters power solar systems with superior efficiency, reliability, and intelligence,” said Ben Price, founder at Heatable. “This helps homeowners harness the full potential of clean energy, from a reduced carbon footprint to maximum cost savings on their electricity bills.”

“Enphase technology is revolutionizing how homeowners in the United Kingdom power their homes,” said Richard Cromarty, owner at JPS Renewable Energy. “Its powerful, compact, and highly customizable architecture allows our installers to easily design and build solar systems that meet unique energy needs.”

Enphase microinverter systems integrate with the IQ™ Gateway, which can be connected to the internet to enable over-the-air updates and connect to the Enphase® App monitoring platform. The IQ Gateway and IQ® Microinverters are designed to make per-panel energy monitoring and insights for operations and maintenance simple for homeowners.

“Enphase has built a truly remarkable home energy system that is easy to install, delivers maximum performance, and offers unparalleled monitoring capabilities,” said Andy Duffin, owner at The Solar People. “In addition to helping homeowners better manage their electricity bills, our customers also see the return on their investment in Enphase solar systems through the Enphase App, where they get an inside look at their energy system.”

Enphase began production shipments of microinverters from its contract manufacturer Flex in Romania earlier this year. With the Flex Romania factory, Enphase has increased its global capacity of microinverters per quarter, enabling Enphase to improve delivery times to European customers while addressing the region’s rapid growth and demand for residential solar.

“All across Europe, we’re witnessing extraordinary demand for advanced home energy solutions to increase energy independence and promote more sustainable lifestyles,” said Marco Krapels, vice president of international sales at Enphase Energy. “Thanks to our regional manufacturing and experienced, robust network of installers in the United Kingdom, homeowners have more access to the industry’s finest home energy technology to meet their needs.”

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power—and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 63 million microinverters, and approximately 3.3 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in more than 145 countries. For more information, visit https://www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

© 2023 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase, the "e" logo, the Enphase App, IQ7, IQ7+, IQ7A, IQ Gateway, IQ Microinverter, and certain other names and marks are trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, operability, and reliability; the availability and market adoption of Enphase products in the United Kingdom; and growth in deployments of residential solar energy systems powered by IQ Microinverters in the United Kingdom. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties, including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents on file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC’s website at https://www.sec.gov/. Enphase undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

