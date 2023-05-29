ForgeRock%26reg%3B (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced the launch of a new partner program that now provides a comprehensive set of benefits that will drive growth and help ForgeRock partners deliver remarkable customer experiences. To lead the new program, ForgeRock has hired Chris Westfall as Vice President of Global Partner Strategy, Programs and Operations, who brings expertise from over 20 years of partner ecosystem leadership across the software industry.

The Identity and Access Management (IAM) market continues to experience significant growth with a Total Available Market (TAM) of $71 billion and is foundational to the growth of enterprises in an era of digital transformation and a widening cyber threat landscape. Enterprises are moving away from homegrown and legacy identity solutions, creating huge opportunities for ForgeRock and its partners. ForgeRock offers enterprise-grade solutions in one platform and serves all identities, including workforce, consumer, things and devices.

The new and enhanced ForgeRock Partner Program meets the needs of the company’s growing partner ecosystem, with a special focus on system integrators. The program will allow ForgeRock’s partners to evolve and expand their identity capabilities into areas like governance and passwordless for both CIAM and workforce use cases.

“We’re investing in our partner ecosystem more than ever with the expansion of our new partner program to offer shared resources and playbooks, and help ensure our joint customers achieve their digital transformation goals successfully,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of ForgeRock. “Powerful identity solutions are at the heart of every successful digital transformation, and we’re excited to deepen our partner relationships to deliver innovative identity solutions that support our mutual customers.”

The ForgeRock Partner Program launches this quarter and will create more opportunities to win and accelerate growth. Partners will have access to demo environments, roadmap previews, sales enablement resources, RFP support, and marketing campaigns that help partners find new business opportunities in all regions around the world. Partners will also have access to generous sales incentives and funding for marketing, training and professional services support. ForgeRock will also give partners access to technical skills courses, certification programs, knowledge bases, and ForgeRock’s customer support experts to help them effectively support their customers.

“We’ve achieved a lot of great things with our partners to date, and we’re excited to scale the program to greater heights by delivering even better results and increasing our investments,” said Chris Westfall, Vice President of Global Partner Strategy, Programs and Operations at ForgeRock. “The shared commitment we have with our partners is to deliver remarkable growth and successful customer experiences, and this new program is purpose-built to support those goals.”

Chris Westfall joins ForgeRock from Paylocity where he served as Vice President, Head of Channels and Alliances, and led the development and execution of channel and alliance partner strategies. Chris is an industry veteran with experience in helping software companies grow in new and target markets globally, driving significant growth and business transformation, and leveraging strategic partnerships across channels, OEM, referrals, and marketplaces.

More information about becoming a ForgeRock partner can be found here.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG) is a global digital identity leader helping people simply and safely access the connected world. The ForgeRock Identity Platform delivers enterprise-grade identity solutions at scale for customers, employees, and connected devices. More than 1,300 organizations depend on ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform to manage and secure identities with identity orchestration, dynamic access controls, governance, and APIs in any cloud or hybrid environment. For more information, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media: Facebook ForgeRock | Twitter %40ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005775/en/