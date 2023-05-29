ForgeRock Introduces New Partner Program to Accelerate Growth

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ForgeRock%26reg%3B (NYSE: FORG), a global digital identity leader, today announced the launch of a new partner program that now provides a comprehensive set of benefits that will drive growth and help ForgeRock partners deliver remarkable customer experiences. To lead the new program, ForgeRock has hired Chris Westfall as Vice President of Global Partner Strategy, Programs and Operations, who brings expertise from over 20 years of partner ecosystem leadership across the software industry.

The Identity and Access Management (IAM) market continues to experience significant growth with a Total Available Market (TAM) of $71 billion and is foundational to the growth of enterprises in an era of digital transformation and a widening cyber threat landscape. Enterprises are moving away from homegrown and legacy identity solutions, creating huge opportunities for ForgeRock and its partners. ForgeRock offers enterprise-grade solutions in one platform and serves all identities, including workforce, consumer, things and devices.

The new and enhanced ForgeRock Partner Program meets the needs of the company’s growing partner ecosystem, with a special focus on system integrators. The program will allow ForgeRock’s partners to evolve and expand their identity capabilities into areas like governance and passwordless for both CIAM and workforce use cases.

“We’re investing in our partner ecosystem more than ever with the expansion of our new partner program to offer shared resources and playbooks, and help ensure our joint customers achieve their digital transformation goals successfully,” said Fran Rosch, CEO of ForgeRock. “Powerful identity solutions are at the heart of every successful digital transformation, and we’re excited to deepen our partner relationships to deliver innovative identity solutions that support our mutual customers.”

The ForgeRock Partner Program launches this quarter and will create more opportunities to win and accelerate growth. Partners will have access to demo environments, roadmap previews, sales enablement resources, RFP support, and marketing campaigns that help partners find new business opportunities in all regions around the world. Partners will also have access to generous sales incentives and funding for marketing, training and professional services support. ForgeRock will also give partners access to technical skills courses, certification programs, knowledge bases, and ForgeRock’s customer support experts to help them effectively support their customers.

“We’ve achieved a lot of great things with our partners to date, and we’re excited to scale the program to greater heights by delivering even better results and increasing our investments,” said Chris Westfall, Vice President of Global Partner Strategy, Programs and Operations at ForgeRock. “The shared commitment we have with our partners is to deliver remarkable growth and successful customer experiences, and this new program is purpose-built to support those goals.”

Chris Westfall joins ForgeRock from Paylocity where he served as Vice President, Head of Channels and Alliances, and led the development and execution of channel and alliance partner strategies. Chris is an industry veteran with experience in helping software companies grow in new and target markets globally, driving significant growth and business transformation, and leveraging strategic partnerships across channels, OEM, referrals, and marketplaces.

More information about becoming a ForgeRock partner can be found here.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock® (NYSE: FORG) is a global digital identity leader helping people simply and safely access the connected world. The ForgeRock Identity Platform delivers enterprise-grade identity solutions at scale for customers, employees, and connected devices. More than 1,300 organizations depend on ForgeRock’s comprehensive platform to manage and secure identities with identity orchestration, dynamic access controls, governance, and APIs in any cloud or hybrid environment. For more information, visit www.forgerock.com or follow ForgeRock on social media: Facebook ForgeRock | Twitter %40ForgeRock | LinkedIn ForgeRock.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230518005775r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230518005775/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.