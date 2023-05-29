Kohl%26rsquo%3Bs (NYSE: KSS) announced today a more than $2 million donation to the American Cancer Society (ACS) over the next three years to further engage communities in cancer prevention, improve cancer screening rates, and support cancer survivors. Kohl’s partnership with ACS is built around the Kohl’s Healthy Families program, which supports the reduction of cancer risk for families in southeastern Wisconsin by increasing access to healthy foods and improving opportunities to become more active.

“The American Cancer Society does incredible work to help cancer patients, survivors, and their families navigate diagnosis and treatment every day. The organization is also working diligently to increase access to preventative tools and resources that build awareness for the importance of cancer screenings and on ways to minimize risk through healthy lifestyle choices,” said Christie Raymond, Kohl’s chief marketing officer. “Kohl’s is proud to be in a position to deepen our partnership with ACS, which will connect even more individuals and families in our community to crucial cancer education and programming and increase survivorship rates.”

“The American Cancer Society is so grateful for our partnership with Kohl’s,” said Elisabeth Thomsen, American Cancer Society Wisconsin executive director. “Together, we are addressing cancer disparities through the Kohl’s Healthy Families program to improve access and opportunities for individuals in under-resourced communities to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.”

Connecting Underserved Communities to Cancer Prevention and Survivorship Resources

As a component of their continued partnership, Kohl’s and ACS are proud to announce this year’s recipients of the Healthy Eating & Active Living (HEAL) Cancer Prevention and Survivorship Community Grants. The HEAL Community Grants aim to reach underserved individuals and families with culturally tailored community education about the link between healthy eating and active living to reduce cancer risk. Workshops will be held by grant recipients in a variety of neighborhoods in southeastern Wisconsin and provide participants with tools and resources to make small changes to prevent cancer, reduce cancer recurrence, and improve quality of life. Previous community education workshops have helped participants grow a garden, connect at a neighborhood walking club, prepare a healthy meal together, or try a yoga class for the first time.

Through Kohl’s support, ACS will partner with more than 30 local organizations over three years to implement these evidence-based HEAL Community Grants. This year’s recipients are:

HEAL Cancer Prevention Grantees

Casa Guadalupe Education Center

CORE El Centro

Cross Lutheran Church Milwaukee

Kenosha YMCA

Milwaukee Catholic Home

Perseverance Health and Wellness Coaching, LLC

Running Rebels Community Organization

Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers, Inc

HEAL Cancer Survivorship Grantees

Aurora Team Phoenix Cancer Care Survivorship Program

Divine Intervention Fitness, LLC

Milwaukee Consortium for Hmong Health, Inc.

Tricia’s Troops Cancer Connection

One of this year’s recipients, Milwaukee Consortium for Hmong Health, aims to provide the Asian American community with communication, education and outreach on chronic diseases and cancer issues, address barriers to healthcare access, and encourage screenings and follow-up with clients and physicians.

“Our mission is to engage the Southeast Asian American community with health education, navigation to overcome barriers to accessing health care screenings, and support through treatment should they receive a diagnosis,” said Mayhoua Moua, Milwaukee Consortium for Hmong Health, Inc. executive director. “As a cancer survivor, I know the importance of getting additional support. We are grateful for this funding, so that we can provide our community culturally competent cancer survivorship programming and resources.”

Kohl’s and ACS have supported 30 local organizations with HEAL grants since 2019. With ACS’s emphasis on increasing cancer survivorship rates, HEAL Grants were expanded to include organizations specializing in survivorship in 2022.

Deepening Resources for Community Engagement and Education Across Southeast Wisconsin

Kohl’s funding will also support forums and projects to address food insecurity among cancer patients, the creation of new educational webinars for cancer patients and survivors, professional development for community health workers, and a collaborative that will convene health systems to help re-engage patients in cancer screenings. Additionally, the donation will provide sponsorship and support of Relay For Life.

The Kohl’s Healthy Families program, which was created in 2015, continues to build partnerships with community organizations to deliver culturally relevant, evidence-based programming to support families through cancer prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment. Since inception, the program has reached more than 135,000 people with cancer prevention education and resources, nearly 30,000 people have received screening assistance and treatment navigation, and 18,000 people have received support after diagnosis.

Since 2009, Kohl’s has donated nearly $16 million to ACS. Additionally, Kohl’s associates nationwide have volunteered more than 11,500 hours in support of ACS and the organization’s mission since 2018.

For more than 60 years, Kohl’s has been a proud member of the Milwaukee community. In support of its hometown, the company has given more than $152 million to nonprofits in the Greater Milwaukee area. In addition to long-standing hometown+partnerships with nonprofits who are making a difference in the community every day, Kohl’s also gives back through its Hometown+Giving+Program, and recognizes associate volunteer efforts for causes and organizations they care about through the Kohl%26rsquo%3Bs+Volunteer+Program. To learn more, please visit Corporate.Kohls.com.

