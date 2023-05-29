CULVER CITY, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. ( SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced the successful introduction of Project Hermes, an innovative Web 3 gaming venture, at Consensus 2023 held in April in Austin, Texas.



Project Hermes is a massive sandbox survival game that masterfully integrates blockchain technology into gaming to create a unique and immersive gameplay. Powered by Snail's in-house "Flexi" engine, the game delivers stunning visuals and seamless gameplay, allowing players to explore, build, and compete as they traverse the galaxy.

The game features an open-world design with diverse planetary terrains and resources, offering unparalleled freedom to explore and conquer. Players can discover new planets, battle alien tribes, and gather resources to survive. Project Hermes allows players to create unique in-game identities and develop personalized gameplay strategies. The open-world design grants players the freedom to traverse and conquer various planets, each with distinctive terrain and resources. Furthermore, Project Hermes incorporates multiplayer elements, enabling players to form alliances, engage in battles, and conquer planets collaboratively.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented, "Project Hermes represents a significant milestone for Snail as we merge cutting-edge blockchain technology with our rich gaming heritage. We are delighted with the positive reception of our innovative game at Consensus 2023. As we progress, we remain committed to being a game-changer in the gaming industry, offering players an immersive and engaging gaming experience that caters to both seasoned gamers and casual players alike."













About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

