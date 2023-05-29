Snail, Inc. Unveils Project Hermes at Consensus 2023

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

CULVER CITY, Calif., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. ( SNAL) (“Snail” or “the Company”), a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today announced the successful introduction of Project Hermes, an innovative Web 3 gaming venture, at Consensus 2023 held in April in Austin, Texas.

Project Hermes is a massive sandbox survival game that masterfully integrates blockchain technology into gaming to create a unique and immersive gameplay. Powered by Snail's in-house "Flexi" engine, the game delivers stunning visuals and seamless gameplay, allowing players to explore, build, and compete as they traverse the galaxy.

The game features an open-world design with diverse planetary terrains and resources, offering unparalleled freedom to explore and conquer. Players can discover new planets, battle alien tribes, and gather resources to survive. Project Hermes allows players to create unique in-game identities and develop personalized gameplay strategies. The open-world design grants players the freedom to traverse and conquer various planets, each with distinctive terrain and resources. Furthermore, Project Hermes incorporates multiplayer elements, enabling players to form alliances, engage in battles, and conquer planets collaboratively.

Jim Tsai, Chief Executive Officer of Snail, commented, "Project Hermes represents a significant milestone for Snail as we merge cutting-edge blockchain technology with our rich gaming heritage. We are delighted with the positive reception of our innovative game at Consensus 2023. As we progress, we remain committed to being a game-changer in the gaming industry, offering players an immersive and engaging gaming experience that caters to both seasoned gamers and casual players alike."




About Snail, Inc.

Snail is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs and mobile devices.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “may,” “predict,” “continue,” “estimate” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Snail’s intent, belief or current expectations. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail’s business, plans and objectives. The statements Snail makes regarding the following matters are forward-looking by their nature: growth prospects and strategies; launching new games and additional functionality to games that are commercially successful; its ability to retain and increase its player base and develop new video games and enhance existing games; assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Contacts:

Investors:

[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38cceac1-a6d1-443f-bfce-1ea180953d63
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c36ffc98-d254-4543-9c34-c190a35d3fa2

ti?nf=ODg0Mzg2NSM1NTk3NjY0IzIyNDc5MDQ=
Snail-Games-USA-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.