bioAffinity+Technologies%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: BIAF; BIAFW), a biotechnology company addressing the need for noninvasive detection of early-stage lung cancer and other diseases of the lung, today will present the poster “Development of porphyrin-stained polystyrene compensation beads for use on an automated analysis platform” at CYTO+2023, the annual Congress for the International Society for the Advancement of Cytometry (ISAC), in Montréal, Québec, Canada.ISAC’s mission is to advance the impact of cytometry to meet current and emerging challenges in the life, biomedical and physical sciences.

Rossella Titone, Ph.D., Staff Scientist at bioAffinity Technologies, will discuss the suitability of the Company’s proprietary compensation beads for commercial use with flow cytometry, including with CyPath%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Lung, a noninvasive test for the early detection of lung cancer. The poster will be displayed throughout the CYTO conference.

bioAffinity Technologies’ diagnostic for early-stage lung cancer, CyPath® Lung, uses flow cytometry to identify cell populations in sputum that indicate cancer is present in the lung. CyPath® Lung incorporates a fluorescent porphyrin, TCPP, that is preferentially taken up by cancer and cancer-related cells. The presence of a TCPP-labeled cell population is one of several cell populations found to be indicative of lung cancer.

Unlike traditional microscopy-based cytology that is labor-intensive and evaluates only a small fraction of a sample, CyPath® Lung’s flow cytometry platform profiles an entire sputum sample that contains millions of cells in minutes. The test’s proprietary, AI-driven automated analysis of flow cytometric data standardizes results and minimizes human error. A recent trial resulted in 92% sensitivity and 87% specificity in the test’s ability to detect lung cancer in individuals at high risk for the disease who had small lung nodules less than 20 millimeters.

“bioAffinity Technologies’ porphyrin-labeled compensation beads allow for accurate quantitation of TCPP fluorescence in cell populations stained with TCPP,” said bioAffinity Technologies Senior Vice President William Bauta, Ph.D., the inventor of the compensation beads. “This work is part of our ongoing effort to bring major advances in the detection and treatment of cancer to the marketplace to improve survivability, reduce unnecessary procedures and lower healthcare costs.”

About bioAffinity Technologies, Inc.

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. addresses the need for noninvasive diagnosis of early-stage cancer and diseases of the lung, and targeted cancer treatment. The Company’s first product, CyPath%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E+Lung, is a noninvasive test that has shown high sensitivity and specificity for the detection of early-stage lung cancer. CyPath® Lung is marketed as a laboratory developed test (LDT) by Precision+Pathology+Services. OncoSelect® Therapeutics, LLC, a subsidiary of bioAffinity Technologies, is advancing its discoveries shown in vitro to kill cancer cells without harm to normal cells. Research and optimization of the Company’s platform technologies are conducted in its laboratories at The University of Texas at San Antonio. For more information, visit www.bioaffinitytech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Company’s offering of common shares. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “estimates,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “will” and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

