AUSTIN, Texas, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumos Pharma, Inc. (

LUMO, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company advancing an oral therapeutic candidate for idiopathic Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (iPGHD) through Phase 2 clinical trials, announced today that management will participate in panel discussions at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2023, held in Washington, D.C., May 23-25, 2023. John McKew, PhD, the Company’s President and Chief Scientific Officer, and Aaron Schuchart, its Chief Business Officer, will be participating in panel discussions as follows:

  • May 24th, 4:20-5:00 PM ET - Patient Focused Drug Development - Best Practices on Patient Group and Drug Developer Interaction With FDA, John McKew, PhD, President & CSO
  • May 25th, 11:10-11:50 AM ET –Partnering in The Rare Disease Space – Industry Perspectives, Aaron Schuchart, CBO

About the World Orphan Drug Congress

The World Orphan Drug Congress brings together leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies, government and regulatory authorities, patient advocacy groups, payers, investors and solution providers. The conference is a place to meet and brainstorm ways to advance orphan drug development and improve access to life-saving therapies.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Lumos Pharma was founded and is led by a management team with longstanding experience in rare disease drug development. Lumos Pharma’s lead therapeutic candidate is LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, currently being evaluated in several Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of idiopathic Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency (iPGHD): the dose-finding OraGrowtH210 Trial; the PK/PD mechanistic OraGrowtH212 Trial; and a switch trial, the OraGrowtH213 Trial. If approved by the FDA, LUM-201 would provide an orally administered alternative to recombinant growth hormone injections that PGHD subjects otherwise endure for many years of treatment. LUM-201 has received Orphan Drug Designation in both the US and EU. For more information, please visit https://lumos-pharma.com/.

Investor & Media Contact:

Lisa Miller
Lumos Pharma Investor Relations
512-792-5454
[email protected]

