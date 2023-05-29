Presentation on Tuesday, June 6 at 4:30 PM PT

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. ( FAT) (“FAT Brands” or the “Company”) announced today that it will be presenting at the 13th Annual LD Micro Invitational at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, Los Angeles, California on June 6th-8th, 2023. The event is expected to feature 150+ companies, presenting in half-hour increments, as well as private 1:1 meetings.

FAT Brands is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 6th at 4:30 pm PT. Andy Wiederhorn, Chairman of the Board, and Ken Kuick, Co-CEO and Chief Financial Officer, will be leading the presentation.

We invite interested parties to register to watch the presentation virtually here: https://ldinv13.sequireevents.com/.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands ( FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Whether it is the Index, comprehensive data, or hosting the most significant events annually, LD's sole mission is to serve as an invaluable asset for all those interested in finding the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

To present or register, please get in touch with [email protected].

To learn more about Freedom US Markets, visit www.freedomusmkts.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Michelle Michalski

[email protected]

646-277-1224

Media Relations:

Erin Mandzik

[email protected]

860-212-6509