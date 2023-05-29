CEVA and proteanTecs Announce Partnership to Optimize Reliability and Power of Complex SoCs

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

ECOMOTION –proteanTecs, a global leader of deep data analytics for advanced electronics, and CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and custom SoC solutions, have announced a partnership to enhance the reliability and power/performance of advanced chips by combining CEVA’s leading IP platforms with proteanTecs’ deep data analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005223/en/

Press_image_-CEVA-proteanTecs-FINAL.jpg

CEVA and proteanTecs announce partnership to enhance the reliability and power/performance of joint customers’ system-on-chips (SoCs). (Graphic: Business Wire)

The companies are already serving mutual customers in mission-critical applications. Autotalks, a leader in vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications technologies, has deployed CEVA vector and scalar DSP IP solutions, together with proteanTecs’ predictive system monitoring solutions into their chipsets.

“CEVA and proteanTecs enhance our ability to usher in a new era of road safety and deliver long-term and stable performance,” said Amos Freund, VP R&D at Autotalks. “With CEVA’s DSPs and proteanTecs in-depth data, we are able to concurrently support DSRC and C-V2X technologies with the needed visibility to assure rigorous reliability with predictive monitoring for our customers.”

“CEVA has built an exceptional reputation as a dominant IP platforms licensor in the automotive and wireless communications markets,” said Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at proteanTecs. “This collaboration will leverage our unique strengths and deliver innovative solutions that enhance performance, reliability, and security of electronic systems.”

“proteanTecs’ novel technology is able to monitor and extend the lifespan, power profile and performance of CEVA-powered chips,” said Michael Boukaya, Chief Operating Officer (COO) at CEVA. “We see tremendous value in collaborating to support our joint customers, especially in mission- and uptime-critical applications.”

As part of this partnership, proteanTecs will be able to work with CEVA for the development of custom SoC solutions that target the aerospace and defense sections, where CEVA has extensive experience.

CEVA and proteanTecs will be at Ecomotion Week 2023 to discuss their respective solutions and their collaboration.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights—leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan. For more information, visit www.proteanTecs.com.

About CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies and custom SoC solutions for a smarter, safer, connected world. We provide Digital Signal Processors, AI engines, wireless platforms, cryptography cores and complementary embedded software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, spatial audio, voice input and artificial intelligence. These technologies are offered in combination with our Intrinsix IP integration services, helping our customers address their most complex and time-critical integrated circuit design projects. Leveraging our technologies and chip design skills, many of the world's leading semiconductors, system companies and OEMs create power-efficient, intelligent, secure and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial, aerospace & defense and IoT.

Our DSP-based solutions include platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile, IoT and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low-power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For motion sensing solutions, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and inertial measurement unit (“IMU”) solutions for markets including hearables, wearables, AR/VR, PC, robotics, remote controls and IoT. For wireless IoT, our platforms for Bluetooth connectivity (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax), Ultra-wideband (UWB), NB-IoT and GNSS are the most broadly licensed connectivity platforms in the industry. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230522005223r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005223/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.