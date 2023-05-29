%3Cb%3EAirgain%2C+Inc.+%28NASDAQ%3A+AIRG%29%3C%2Fb%3E, a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences:

%3Cb%3E20%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Craig-Hallum+Institutional+Investor+Conference+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

Participating Wednesday, May 31, 2023 (one-on-one and small group meetings)

Executives: President and CEO Jacob Suen and CFO Michael Elbaz

Location: Depot Renaissance Hotel, Minneapolis, Minnesota

%3Cb%3ERoth+MKM+9%3Csup%3Eth%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+London+Conference+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

Participating Wednesday, June 21-22, 2023 (one-on-one and small group meetings)

Executive: President and CEO Jacob Suen and CFO Michael Elbaz

Location: The Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane, London, England

To receive additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Airgain’s investor relations team at [email protected].

About Airgain, Inc.

Airgain is a leading provider of wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems across the globe. Airgain simplifies wireless connectivity across a diverse set of devices and markets, from solving complex connectivity issues to speeding time to market to enhancing wireless signals. Our product offering includes three distinct sub-brands. Airgain Embedded represents our embedded modems, antennas, and development kits that are designed to help design teams bring connected products to market quickly. Airgain Integrated represents our fully integrated, off-the-shelf products, such as our asset trackers and AirgainConnect® platform, that help solve connectivity issues in an organization’s operating environment. Airgain Antenna+ represents our external antennas, such as our fleet and Internet of Things (IoT) antennas, that help enhance wireless signals in some of the harshest environments. Our mission is to connect the world through optimized, integrated wireless solutions. Airgain is headquartered in San Diego, California, and maintains design and test centers in the U.S., U.K., and China. For more information, visit airgain.com, or follow Airgain on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Airgain, AirgainConnect, EZConnect, MULTIMAX 4G and 5G, CENTURION 4G and 5G, M2MAX, and the Airgain logo are trademarks, or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner.

Airgain, AirgainConnect, and the Airgain logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Airgain, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005138/en/