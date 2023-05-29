Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures for residential, commercial, and point-of-care medicine, today provided an update on the planned sale of its Lago Vista property, as well as the pending purchase and refinancing of its Waldron production facility.

The Lago Vista property auction is slated to end on June 7, 2023, with the closing of the transaction expected approximately a month later. The site, initially acquired for about $3.5 million, is expected to be sold for a substantially higher sum than the purchase price. The Company is also planning to acquire its Waldron manufacturing facility in the coming weeks. This facility has been under lease since November 2021 and came with an option to purchase the facility for $1 million. Subsequent to the original lease agreement, the Company has funded approximately $2.5 million of upgrades to the facility. As a result, the facility was recently appraised for $5.2 million, which is approximately $1.7 million over the Company’s all-in costs. The Company plans to secure a commercial mortgage on the facility, which would fund the purchase and provide the Company additional working capital. Additionally, the Company secured $475 thousand in net proceeds of non-dilutive funding through a cash advance agreement. It is anticipated that these transactions will furnish the Company with significant non-dilutive financing intended to further accelerate the Company’s growth trajectory.

“When we reported our 2022 year-end results, we expressed our conviction that our assets could be monetized at attractive returns and/or leveraged to obtain low-cost debt funding for the Company, substantially reducing our dependence on the equity markets to fund our growth initiatives,” stated Paul Galvin, the Chairman and CEO of Safe & Green. “These transactions illustrate the strength of our asset base and ability to secure non-dilutive funding. The cash advance agreement fortifies our operating reserves and strengthens our balance sheet as we move closer to the completion of the Lago Vista and Waldron transactions. Furthermore, we can leverage our valuable assets for similar, non-dilutive financing down the road, if and when needed.”

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. Safe and Green Development Corporation is a leading real estate development company. Formed in 2021, the company focuses on the development of sites using purpose built, prefabricated modules built from both wood & steel, sourced from one of Safe & Green Holdings factories and operated by SG Echo. For more information, visit www.safeandgreenholdings.com.

