  • 75% survival in patients with severe respiratory distress treated with agenT-797
  • agenT-797 improved lung function, significantly reduced inflammation and secondary infections
  • MiNK to advance agenT-797 in ARDS through externally financed programs

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiNK Therapeutics ( INKT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced presentation of clinical data from its allo-iNKTs (agenT-797) in COVID-19 associated Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (CARDS) at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference in Washington D.C.

“The encouraging activity, tolerability, and ease of administration seen with allogeneic iNKT cells in patients with CARDS suggests the important role that cellular based therapies could play in infectious, inflammatory diseases, and autoimmunity,” said Dr. Terese C. Hammond, Medical Director, Providence Saint John’s Health Center and Sound Physicians. “Addressing immune system dysfunction is essential to improving outcomes in critical illness. I believe these results illuminate how novel immune cell interventions can have an impactful role in treating in acute critical illness.”

Twenty patients with moderate to severe CARDS, including 4 patients on venovenous extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (VV ECMO) therapy, were treated with a single dose of agenT-797. Clinical results showed pronounced survival benefit and manageable safety profile including:

  • Patients on VV ECMO treated with agenT-797 had 75% 90-day survival compared to 30% survival with in-hospital controls.
  • agenT-797 was dosed to 1 billion cells with a tolerable safety profile, without oxygenation failure or other significant adverse events, including cytokine release syndrome (CRS).
  • agenT-797 induced significant anti-inflammatory profile changes and improved lung function (radiologic) within 24 hours after administration in a patient on VV ECMO support.
  • In the overall study, agenT-797 showed reduction in secondary infections, including an over 80% reduction in pneumonia at dose cohort 3 (1 X 10^9 cells). Bacterial pneumonia in one patient on VV ECMO cleared 12 days post-infusion of agenT-797.

The full poster presentation can be found on the Publications Page of the MiNK website at https://minktherapeutics.com/publications/.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the therapeutic and curative potential of agenT-797 and iNKT cells the mechanism of action, potency and safety, interim or top-line data, including statements regarding clinical data of agenT-797, the anticipated benefits of agenT-797 and clinical development plans and timelines. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the factors described under the Risk Factors section of the most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and the S-1 Registration Statement filed with the SEC. MiNK cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release. These statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and MiNK undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements, other than to the extent required by law. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

About MiNK Therapeutics

MiNK Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. MiNK is advancing a pipeline of both native and next generation engineered iNKT programs, with a platform designed to facilitate scalable and reproducible manufacturing for off-the-shelf delivery. The company is headquartered in New York, NY. For more information, visit https://minktherapeutics.com/. Follow us on Twitter @MiNK_iNKT.

Contact

Alexa Buffa
781-674-4428
[email protected]
Investor relations:
Zack Armen
917-362-1370
[email protected]

