American+Home+Shield, a Frontdoor%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) company and the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, is offering $150 off annual home service plans for new members from now until May 30, 2023.

“This offer helps give homeowners a break when it comes to protecting their greatest asset,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor’s chief marketing officer. “Now is the perfect time to purchase a plan to ensure your home is covered for the summer.”

A home service plan is a one-year service contract that helps cover the repair and replacement costs when parts of covered systems and appliances break down due to normal wear and tear. It complements homeowner’s insurance by protecting things insurance doesn’t.

“Our annual plans provide varying levels of coverage that help protect up to 23 systems and appliances in your home,” Collins said. “Our plans protect homeowners for when, not if, a home system or appliance breaks down.”

For more information about how American Home Shield can help protect your budget from unplanned home expenses, please visit www.ahs.com, or for coverage details, including fees, limitations and exclusions, please visit www.ahs.com%2Fcontracts.

