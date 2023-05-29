American Home Shield Offering $150 Off Annual Plan This Memorial Day

2 hours ago
American+Home+Shield, a Frontdoor%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FTDR) company and the nation’s leading provider of home service plans, is offering $150 off annual home service plans for new members from now until May 30, 2023.

“This offer helps give homeowners a break when it comes to protecting their greatest asset,” said Kathy Collins, Frontdoor’s chief marketing officer. “Now is the perfect time to purchase a plan to ensure your home is covered for the summer.”

A home service plan is a one-year service contract that helps cover the repair and replacement costs when parts of covered systems and appliances break down due to normal wear and tear. It complements homeowner’s insurance by protecting things insurance doesn’t.

“Our annual plans provide varying levels of coverage that help protect up to 23 systems and appliances in your home,” Collins said. “Our plans protect homeowners for when, not if, a home system or appliance breaks down.”

For more information about how American Home Shield can help protect your budget from unplanned home expenses, please visit www.ahs.com, or for coverage details, including fees, limitations and exclusions, please visit www.ahs.com%2Fcontracts.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor is reimagining how homeowners maintain and repair their most valuable asset – their home. As the parent company of two leading brands, we bring over 50 years of experience in providing our members with comprehensive options to protect their homes from costly and unexpected breakdowns through our extensive network of pre-qualified professional contractors. American Home Shield, the category leader in home service plans with approximately two million members, gives homeowners budget protection and convenience, covering up to 23 essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor is a cutting edge, one-stop app for home repair and maintenance. Enabled by our Streem technology, the app empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with pre-qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The Frontdoor app also offers homeowners a range of other benefits including DIY tips, discounts and more. For more information about American Home Shield and Frontdoor, please visit frontdoorhome.com.

