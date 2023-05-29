Cellebrite Bolsters Digital Intelligence Capabilities for Latin American Nation's Federal Forces and Expands Investigative Power around Crypto Crime

2 hours ago
The Law Enforcement Agency will further integrate Cellebrite’s complete digital intelligence platform, strengthening their capabilities with cryptocurrency analysis and leading digital transformation for investigations throughout the region

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, and TYSONS CORNER, Va., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cellebrite DI Ltd. ( CLBT), a global leader in Digital Intelligence (DI) solutions for the public and private sectors, today announced its suite of digital intelligence software solutions, which includes the first and largest deployment of data and insights from cryptocurrency transactions in the Latin American public sector, will now be deployed in a major Latin American country, expanding the nation’s four federal forces’ digital forensic solutions.

This significant agreement enables the police force to:

  • Deploy Cellebrite’s industry-leading Collect and Review solutions with UFED, Premium Enterprise and Premium as a Service, and Physical Analyzer;
  • Benefit from Pathfinder, Cellebrite’s sophisticated AI-based solution for rapidly analyzing enormous volumes of digital evidence across multiple devices;
  • Leverage both crypto data and insights from Cellebrite and the cryptocurrency platform to identify, assess and accelerate investigations involving cryptocurrencies.

In total, the deal increases the customer’s annual spending with Cellebrite more than ten-fold.

Cryptocurrency usage has increased significantly over the past several years with INTERPOL’s first Global Crime Trend report citing such financial and cybercrimes as the world’s leading, and fastest increasing current threats. As forms of cryptocurrency are used more regularly, they often support or fund hidden forms of crime, hence the importance of integrating this into investigations.

Cellebrite’s LATAM Vice President, Eduardo Negreiros, added, “This agreement underscores a worldwide shift in the frequency and scale of digital crime, particularly financial crime and increasing need for digital intelligence from Cellebrite in Latin America. This new deal is validation of the steps we have taken with this customer in recent years to deliver high-value digital forensic solutions, training and responsive support to modernize its investigative workflows. By deploying a broader range of our digital intelligence solutions, this customer is making incremental strides in organizational effectiveness and efficiency.”

About Cellebrite
Cellebrite’s ( CLBT) mission is to enable its customers to protect and save lives, accelerate justice, and preserve privacy in communities around the world. We are a global leader in Digital Intelligence solutions for the public and private sectors, empowering organizations in mastering the complexities of legally sanctioned digital investigations by streamlining intelligence processes. Trusted by thousands of leading agencies and companies worldwide, Cellebrite’s Digital Intelligence platform and solutions transform how customers collect, review, analyze and manage data in legally sanctioned investigations. To learn more visit us at www.cellebrite.com, https://investors.cellebrite.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Cellebrite.

Cellebrite Contacts
Media
Victor Cooper
Sr. Director of Corporate Communications + Content Operations
[email protected]
+1 404.804.5910

Investors
Andrew Kramer
VP, Investor Relations
[email protected]
+1 973.206.7760

