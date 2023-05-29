HERZLIYA, Israel, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nayax Ltd. (Nasdaq & TASE: NYAX), a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to enable retailers to provide consumers with digital, cashless, connected commerce experiences, and enhance consumer loyalty and conversion, today announced the appointments of Yaron Aharon as Chief Operating Officer and Oren Tepper as Chief Commercial Officer.



As Chief Operating Officer, which is a new role at Nayax, Yaron will report to Chief Executive Officer, Yair Nechmad and will be responsible for coordinating and managing operations as well as procurement and information systems across Nayax’s global businesses. Yaron brings extensive experience in delivering operational excellence. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Orpak Systems, part of the Gilbarco Veeder-Root Group, which specializes in payment solutions for fleet management, fuel, and retail. Yaron holds a BSc in Industrial Management and an MBA from the Technion – Israeli Institute of Technology.

Oren will be the first to serve as Chief Commercial Officer at Nayax and will be responsible for the company's global sales initiatives. His role is to focus on the company's diverse and global customer base, while emphasizing their multi-year plans for growth. Oren has over 20 years of sales experience, with more than ten years spent at large, international, publicly traded companies. Previously, he served as Executive Vice President, Global Sales at Orckit, Corrigent Limited, and most recently as Senior Vice President, Global Sales at Spacecom.

"These newly created positions are strategic to Nayax’s next phase of company growth and will further accelerate our global presence," said Yair Nechmad, Chief Executive Officer, Nayax. "As we continue to expand globally and enter new markets, we are also focused on expanding our product portfolio, responding to the challenges that business owners currently face, while streamlining our operations to gain greater efficiencies. I am confident that both Yaron and Oren experiences will contribute to these goals, and both will be tremendous assets as we continue to scale our operations and pursue our path to profitability.”

ABOUT NAYAX

Nayax is a global commerce enablement and payments platform designed to help merchants scale their business. Nayax offers a complete solution including localized cashless payment acceptance, management suite, and consumer engagement tools, enabling merchants to conduct commerce anywhere, at any time. With foundations and global leadership in serving unattended retail, Nayax has transformed into a comprehensive solution focused on our customers' growth across multiple channels. Today, Nayax has 9 global offices, approximately 800 employees, connections to more than 80 merchant acquirers and payment method integrations and is a recognized payment facilitator worldwide. Nayax's mission is to improve our customers' revenue potential and operational efficiency. For more information, please visit www.nayax.com

