ibex Named BPO of the Year Finalist for 2023 CCW Excellence Awards

2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

WASHINGTON, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ibex ( IBEX), a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, today announced it was named a Finalist for BPO of the Year in the 2023 Customer Contact Week (CCW) Excellence Awards. Winners will be announced at the CCW Excellence Awards Gala, Tuesday, June 20 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

“ibex is delighted to be recognized as one of the world’s best BPOs for our unwavering commitment to delivering amazing customer experiences for the world’s leading brands,” said ibex CEO Bob Dechant. “I am so proud of our amazing team of more than 30,000 dedicated people around the world, who deserve all the credit for our tremendous success and growth. Our team, coupled with our award-winning Wave X technology platform, delivers next-generation BPO solutions for our clients at every customer interaction.”

The CCW Excellence Awards honor, recognize, and promote individuals and teams who have made a commitment to driving superior contact center and CX performance.

ibex combines world-class talent, training and technology to provide next-level BPO 2.0 CX solutions for a growing number of the world’s premier brands. Its Wave X technology platform offers a range of solutions from training simulators to AI social media review analytics that provide smart technology for every touchpoint in the customer journey; enable superior operational excellence and innovation for the work at home setting; and incorporate other ibex customer interaction management components to enhance the contact center performance toolset and drive optimal CX outcomes.

About Customer Contact Week
Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the premier event series in the customer care industry, attracting thousands of attendees worldwide. Founded in 1999 as Call Center Week, CCW has become a hub for customer experience (CX) and contact center leaders. With a well-rounded program of conferences and expos, attendees participate in four days of learning, networking, and innovation. CCW brings together over 3,000 attendees, over 200 expert speakers, and over 150 solution providers. The event provides a unique opportunity for attendees to learn from the best in the industry, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and technologies. CCW is presented by the Customer Management Practice (CMP), a leading market intelligence firm for the customer management industry, providing comprehensive research, marketing, and business development for organizations dedicated to serving the customer management sector. For more information, visit, www.customercontactweek.com

About ibex
ibex delivers innovative business process outsourcing (BPO), smart digital marketing, online acquisition technology, and end-to-end customer engagement solutions to help companies acquire, engage, and retain valuable customers. Today, ibex operates a global CX delivery center model consisting of 34 operations facilities around the world, while deploying next-generation technology to drive superior customer experiences for many of the world’s leading companies across retail, e-commerce, healthtech, fintech, utilities and logistics.     

ibex leverages its diverse global team of over 30,000 employees together with industry-leading technology, including its Wave X platform, to manage nearly 200 million critical customer interactions, adding over $2.2B in lifetime customer revenue each year and driving a truly differentiated customer experience. To learn more, visit our website at ibex.co and connect with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Dan Burris
ibex
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Michael Darwal
ibex
[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c41adc5-db99-44cf-adc9-86d5ca9dd393.

