PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2023

Join MSA to learn more about safety solutions that are designed to help detect and protect

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping to keep workers safe on the job is among the chief responsibilities for health and safety professionals, but the profession is experiencing a change. According to the American Industrial Hygiene Association (AIHA), the future of workplace health and safety is evolving due to the increasing role that data is playing in workplace safety. To address this evolution and to offer solutions to help safety managers connect with and utilize data, MSA Safety, Inc. (NYSE: MSA), is showcasing its Connected Work Platform at the American Industrial Hygiene Conference & Exposition (AIHce) this week in Phoenix, Arizona.

Attended by industrial hygiene, occupational and employee health professionals from around the world, AIHce focuses on providing these leaders with strategies and educational opportunities to help better protect worker health and safety, while providing expo attendees with the opportunity to experience industry-leading safety solutions.

As MSA's featured safety solution at AIHce, the Connected Work Platform includes the cloud-ready ALTAIR io™ 4 Gas Detection Wearable Device and the MSA Grid software platform. The ALTAIR io 4 device was designed from the ground-up as a fully connected and intuitive safety solution that is designed to work in concert with the company's MSA+ safety subscription service. When connected together, the ALTAIR io 4 device and MSA+ create a versatile and powerful hardware/software combination that can enhance worker safety and simplify safety program management. This combination is designed to deliver real-time visibility to help drive safety and productivity across workers, worksites and workflows.

For a deeper understanding about the impact connected safety solutions can have on worksites, registered AIHce attendees are encouraged to join John Hastings, MSA Safety Connected Services and Solutions Specialist, for an in-depth presentation on The Power of a Connected Safety Program. Taking place at the Innovation Station in the main exhibit hall on Tuesday, May 23, at 1:20 p.m., Mr. Hastings will be speaking about how a connected safety program strategy can be a powerful tool to help organizations with creating a safer work environment, improving productivity, and reducing costs associated with safety program management.

In addition to learning more about connected solutions, MSA will highlight a broad range of product safety solutions that include respiratory protection, fall protection and head protection. Attendees can talk to MSA products experts to learn more about the Advantage® line of half-mask respirators; the G1 Industrial Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA); the V-SERIES® body harnesses; and V-SHOCK® and V-EDGE™ Personal Fall Limiters. The MSA V-GARD® helmets and accessories are being featured, including the V-GARD C1™ Hard Hat, that helps to alleviate heat stress for workers in industries where heat stress from sun exposure is a concern.

This year MSA is in Booth 826. To learn more about products MSA Safety is feature at AIHce, click here.

About MSA Safety
Established in 1914, MSA Safety Incorporated is the global leader in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products and software that protect people and facility infrastructures. Many MSA products integrate a combination of electronics, software, mechanical systems and advanced materials to protect users against hazardous or life-threatening situations. The Company's comprehensive product line is used by workers around the world in a broad range of markets, including fire service, the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration, utilities, mining and the military.  MSA's core products include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, portable gas detection instruments, industrial head protection products, firefighter helmets and protective apparel, and fall protection devices. With 2022 revenues of $1.5 billion, MSA employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. The Company is headquartered north of Pittsburgh in Cranberry Township, Pa., and has manufacturing operations in the United States, Europe, Asia and Latin America. With more than 40 international locations, MSA realizes approximately half of its revenue from outside North America. For more information visit MSA's web site at www.MSAsafety.com.

SOURCE MSA Safety

