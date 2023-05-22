PR Newswire

Europe's first Global 7500 simulator will be deployed at CAE Vienna

GENEVA, Switzerland, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) – CAE today announced at the 2023 European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE 2023) that it is expanding its global network to Central Europe with a new business aviation training centre in Vienna, Austria, scheduled to begin operations in the second half of 2024. In addition, CAE will deploy the first Bombardier Global 7500 full-flight simulator (FFS) in Europe, making pilot training on this popular aircraft type more accessible and convenient for operators in the region.

"Vienna is the ideal location for CAE's new business aviation training centre in Central Europe. This new centre will be a game-changer for business aviation training in the region, offering programs on the region's most sought-after aircraft platforms in an immersive learning environment," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation. "CAE Vienna is another example of the significant investments we are making to bring business aviation training closer to where our customers operate their aircraft."

CAE will initially operate six state-of the-art FFSs in Vienna, including the Global 7500, a Global 6000 Vision, and four yet-to-be-announced FFSs for business jets from leading manufacturers. The new 8,000-square-metre facility will have space for expansion with a capacity for up to nine FFSs and will be purpose-built to deliver the most advanced pilot training experience in Central Europe.

In addition to the Vienna training centre, CAE is expanding and optimizing its business aviation network around the world. In November 2022, the company launched business aviation training at CAE Singapore on a newly installed Gulfstream G650 FFS. In April 2023, it inaugurated its first West Coast business aviation training centre in Las Vegas, Nevada. Looking ahead, CAE will continue to expand its network with new training centres in Lake Nona, Florida and Savannah, Georgia set to begin operations in the second half of 2023.

