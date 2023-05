PR Newswire

HAYWARD, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: UCTT), today announced its participation at two upcoming investor events:

Wednesday May 31, 2023 - Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, Minneapolis, MN.

- Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference, Thursday June 1, 2023 – Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, New York, NY .

About Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. is a leading developer and supplier of critical subsystems, components, parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services primarily for the semiconductor industry. Under its Products division, UCT offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for major subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, design for manufacturability, prototyping, and high-precision manufacturing. Under its Services Division, UCT offers its customers tool chamber parts cleaning and coating, as well as micro-contamination analytical services. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Hayward, California. Additional information is available at www.uct.com.

Contact:

Rhonda Bennetto

SVP Investor Relations

[email protected]

