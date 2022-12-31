Hesai Technology and CRATUS Technology Announce Strategic Partnership to Develop Autonomous Warehouse Solutions Using Safety Rated 3D Lidar

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 22, 2023

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hesai Technology (Nasdaq: HSAI), a global leader in lidar solutions, and CRATUS, a software solution integrator for lidar systems, today announced a strategic alliance to develop autonomous warehouse solutions using Hesai's groundbreaking safety-rated 3D lidar, the QT128. CRATUS has selected the QT128 as the lead sensor in its all-new lidar perception package for AGVs and AMRs.

Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) have been used for many years in warehouses and manufacturing plants to accomplish a variety of material handling tasks. To date, these systems have mostly used 2D laser scanning devices which provide only a limited amount of perception data. Hesai's safety rated QT model, with 128 laser channels, enables a multitude of new features for AGVs and autonomous forklifts.

QT128 has a 360 degree horizontal FOV, compared to 270 degrees or less from traditional devices. This eliminates AGVs' blindspots completely, avoiding any potential safety risks caused by "not seeing". QT128 has also obtained ISO 26262 ASIL B - Performance Level D Functional Safety Standard certified by TÜV Rheinland. Lidar certified by functional safety can detect potential risks in electronic systems, sending an alarm to the autonomous driving system and initiating protections. This allows AGVs to operate safely and more efficiently.

Compared to 2D lidar, which typically has only one laser channel, QT128 has 128 laser channels. This not only provides additional safety redundancy but also enables rich 3D perception data. In situations where a single laser fails or gets interfered with by strong light sources like sunlight, a 2D lidar-equipped AGV would lose visibility. However, with 128 laser channels, QT128 can continue to operate effectively, even in complex environments. This enhanced perception capability allows for various AGV applications, including outdoor operations and between-warehouse transfers.

"We are embarking on a revolution within the warehouse. These facilities are increasingly becoming more automated and efficient. By utilizing the QT128, with its recent safety rating certification, we are now able to release a host of new software products which will increase the capabilities and overall safety of these solutions within the material handling sector." says Zeki Gunay, CEO of CRATUS.

"Hesai is eager to support CRATUS in its development of safety rated AGV and AMR applications. We are excited that CRATUS has recognized the QT as a truly revolutionary product within this market. No other lidar sensor is able to deliver such accurate data to the perception stack and provide a performance level D safety rating that is required for this industry. We see CRATUS as a very capable partner and first mover within the space," says Bob in den Bosch, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Hesai.

CRATUS and Hesai will work together to release a series of drivers, middleware, and end solutions centered around the QT128 lidar sensor. These solutions will hasten the adoption rate of 3D lidar within the material handling sector and unlock new possibilities for robotic applications within the warehouse.

About Hesai

Hesai Technology is the global leader in three-dimensional light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions. The Company's LiDAR products enable a broad spectrum of applications across passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous vehicle fleets (autonomous mobility). Hesai's technology also empowers robotics applications such as last-mile delivery robots and logistics robots in restricted areas. As of December 31, 2022, Hesai has shipped over 100,000 LiDAR units in total. The Company's commercially validated solutions are backed by superior research and development capabilities across optics, mechanics, electronics, and software. Hesai integrates LiDAR designs with an in-house manufacturing process, facilitating rapid product development while ensuring high performance, consistent quality and affordability. Hesai has established strong relationships with leading automotive OEMs, autonomous vehicle, and robotics companies worldwide, covering over 90 cities in 40 countries.

About CRATUS

CRATUS Technology, Inc. is an engineering innovation and system integration company located in San Jose, California providing a broad range of products and services centered around LiDAR. Our software solutions include machine vision for object classification and collision avoidance as well as Real-Time Location Services (RTLS) for those applications where reliability, safety, security and operational intelligence is of high importance. For AI, Machine Vision, or Machine Learning developments, we offer differentiated data annotation solutions. Regarding hardware, we represent the best, the first, or the only products in their respective classes from reputable manufacturers. We also partner with our customers to develop custom perception sensors and sensing systems for the application needed.

SOURCE Hesai Technology

