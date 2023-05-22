Rocket Mortgage Addresses Affordability Challenges with New 1% Down Home Loan Program

DETROIT, May 22, 2023

ONE+ offers an exclusive affordable home loan option, with mortgage insurance at no cost to the homebuyer – potentially saving more than 90 million Americans thousands of dollars

DETROIT, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest retail home lender and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today introduced ONE+, a new 1% down home loan program that will dramatically increase access to homeownership for millions of low-to-moderate-income earning Americans.

With ONE+, a homebuyer is only required to make a down payment of 1% of the purchase price and Rocket Mortgage will cover the remaining 2% needed to reach the required threshold for conventional loans. In addition to reducing upfront costs, ONE+ completely eliminates the expensive monthly mortgage insurance fee for the client – which is traditionally required if the buyer places less than 20% down on their purchase.

"Rocket Mortgage prides itself on finding innovative solutions and lending programs that help clients achieve their goals in any market cycle. No other lender has a mortgage option that makes affordable homeownership possible for as many Americans as ONE+," said Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage. "We talk with people from all walks of life every single day – many of whom are ready to own a home, and could easily make the monthly mortgage payments, but are having trouble saving for a down payment. ONE+ is a response to that feedback and the latest example of Rocket's commitment to creating programs that help make homeownership more attainable."

Designed to help everyday Americans achieve homeownership, ONE+ is available to homebuyers purchasing single-family homes – including manufactured homes – whose income is equal to or less than 80% of their area median income (AMI). With this expansive AMI eligibility, Rocket Mortgage estimates that more than 90 million people can meet the income requirements for this program – based on publicly available income data.

As an example of the savings possible through ONE+, a homebuyer purchasing a $250,000 home typically needs a minimum of 3% down, or $7,500. Now, they will only need a $2,500 down payment. In addition, ONE+ offers mortgage insurance at no cost to the client, which on a $242,500 loan, can be as much as $245 per month. That improves a homeowner's monthly cash flow and can save as much as $20,500 over the first seven years after closing – the average amount of time mortgage insurance needs to be paid.

This is the third initiative Rocket Mortgage has launched in the last six months with affordability in mind. Other programs such as BorrowSmart Access and Purchase Plus focus on addressing challenges for homebuyers in underserved communities. By offering a $3,000 credit with BorrowSmart Access and a $7,500 credit with Purchase Plus, hurdles such as closing costs and down payments are lessened and accessibility is increased.

Homebuyers can apply for ONE+ using Rocket Mortgage's industry-leading digital mortgage experience at RocketOnePlus.com and on the Rocket Mortgage mobile app. They can also apply through one of the thousands of mortgage brokers across the country who partner with the lender through Rocket Pro TPO.

Visit RocketOnePlus.com to learn more about ONE+ and to apply for a home loan. Mortgage brokers can learn about the program at RocketProTPO.com/Mortgage-Products or they can talk to their account executive.

About Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage is one of the nation's largest home lenders, closing more mortgage volume than any other lender in 2022, and is a part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT). The lender enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Since its founding in 1985, Rocket Mortgage has closed more than $1.6 trillion of mortgage volume across all 50 states.

Rocket Mortgage is ranked highest in the country for client satisfaction in mortgage origination by J.D. Power. Combining the mortgage origination and servicing studies, Rocket Mortgage has earned 20 total accolades from J.D. Power – the most of any mortgage lender. Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage's parent company, ranked #11 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2022 and has placed in the top third of the list for 20 consecutive years.

