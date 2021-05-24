PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (f/k/a Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp.) ("NRXP" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: NRXP) investors who purchased stock prior to May 24, 2021 and still hold such stock:

An investigation has been commenced into the fairness of NRXP's 2021 de-SPAC merger. Shortly after the NRXP 2021 de-SPAC merger closed, NRXP stock began spiraling downwards.

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong's investigation concerns whether this transaction unfairly harmed stockholders and whether all material facts were properly disclosed to stockholders.

