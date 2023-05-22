Seelos Therapeutics to Participate in Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in two upcoming healthcare conferences:

  • the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference to be held on May 23rd; and
  • the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference to be held in New York City, NY, on June 7-9, 2023.

Seelos senior management will host one-on-one and small group meetings in the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference on May 23rd.

To register for the Benchmark Healthcare House Call Virtual Conference, please visit here.

Raj Mehra, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO of Seelos, will present on Thursday, June 8th at 9:00 AM ET at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference. Dr. Mehra and Seelos senior management will also host one-on-one meetings.

The Seelos presentation webcast at the 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference may be accessed here.

The 2023 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference is an annual gathering of over 500 public & private healthcare companies and 3,000 leading executives, institutional investors, private equity investors & VCs, where attendees address near-term and long-term investment opportunities and discuss the current trends driving healthcare in the U.S. and internationally.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders and other rare diseases. The Company's robust portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior (ASIB) in Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA), as well as early-stage programs in Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

For more information, please visit our website: http://seelostherapeutics.com, the content of which is not incorporated herein by reference.

Contact Information:

Anthony Marciano
Head of Corporate Communications
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL)
300 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10022
(646) 293-2136
[email protected]
https://seelostherapeutics.com/
https://twitter.com/seelostx
https://www.linkedin.com/company/seelos

Mike Moyer Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
250 West 55th St., Suite 3401
New York, NY 10019
(617) 308-4306
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY06146&sd=2023-05-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seelos-therapeutics-to-participate-in-two-upcoming-healthcare-conferences-301829907.html

SOURCE Seelos Therapeutics, Inc.

