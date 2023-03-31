PR Newswire

Thirty-year veteran, Jason Pokrzywinski, to direct and broaden Oakworth's wealth management platform across all markets.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC) has named Jason Pokrzywinski head of wealth management and advisory services. Having worked in the San Francisco, Denver and most recently the Charlotte markets, Pokrzywinski's investment and wealth management expertise spans a number of roles across multiple markets.

Sharing Oakworth's vision and team-based approach to helping people succeed strategically positions him to enhance the bank's wealth management and advisory services, client experience and talent recruitment across all markets.

"Jason's extensive wealth management experience and client-focused approach is perfectly in line with Oakworth's strategy to serve all markets with high caliber services and associates who are dedicated to our clients," said Chief Operating Officer, Sam Scalici, who leads the company's client experience team. "We look for great leaders who believe in our core purpose and share our values--Golden Rule, Character, Innovative & Creative Spirit, Professionalism and Work Ethic--and couldn't be more thrilled to have someone with Jason's leadership and financial experience to lead our wealth management and advisory services disciplines across all markets."

Pokrzywinski added, "What drew me to Oakworth is the firm's core purpose of helping people succeed, set upon an unwavering foundation of core values. Our values and seasoned teams are the catalyst to deliver the highest level of personal service and financial advice across generations. The opportunity to redefine financial services is very compelling."

The California native most recently served in product management roles with ICON Advisers and Wells Fargo Private Bank as senior vice president, overseeing investment solutions for private bank and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Prior to that, his work included client-facing and executive roles with Smith Barney (now Morgan Stanley), CitiGroup, McDonald Investments, Wells Fargo and US Bank Private Client Group.

The new Central Carolinas office is set to open soon in Charlotte's SouthPark Towers.

About Oakworth

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates three offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama and plans to open a fourth office in 2023. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past five years in a row (2018-2022) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (April 2022 to April 2023) and has a client retention rate of 95% in 2022. As of Mar. 31, 2023, Oakworth had $1.3 billion in total assets, $1.1 billion in gross loans, $1.128 billion in deposits and $1.9 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit oakworth.com.

For more information contact:

Sonia Blumstein

Phone: 205-278-2017

Email: [email protected]

