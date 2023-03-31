Oakworth Capital Bank Names Leader Over Wealth Management and Advisory Services

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 22, 2023

Thirty-year veteran, Jason Pokrzywinski, to direct and broaden Oakworth's wealth management platform across all markets.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC) has named Jason Pokrzywinski head of wealth management and advisory services. Having worked in the San Francisco, Denver and most recently the Charlotte markets, Pokrzywinski's investment and wealth management expertise spans a number of roles across multiple markets.

Jason_Pokrzywinski_for_PR.jpg

Sharing Oakworth's vision and team-based approach to helping people succeed strategically positions him to enhance the bank's wealth management and advisory services, client experience and talent recruitment across all markets.

"Jason's extensive wealth management experience and client-focused approach is perfectly in line with Oakworth's strategy to serve all markets with high caliber services and associates who are dedicated to our clients," said Chief Operating Officer, Sam Scalici, who leads the company's client experience team. "We look for great leaders who believe in our core purpose and share our values--Golden Rule, Character, Innovative & Creative Spirit, Professionalism and Work Ethic--and couldn't be more thrilled to have someone with Jason's leadership and financial experience to lead our wealth management and advisory services disciplines across all markets."

Pokrzywinski added, "What drew me to Oakworth is the firm's core purpose of helping people succeed, set upon an unwavering foundation of core values. Our values and seasoned teams are the catalyst to deliver the highest level of personal service and financial advice across generations. The opportunity to redefine financial services is very compelling."

The California native most recently served in product management roles with ICON Advisers and Wells Fargo Private Bank as senior vice president, overseeing investment solutions for private bank and ultra-high-net-worth clients. Prior to that, his work included client-facing and executive roles with Smith Barney (now Morgan Stanley), CitiGroup, McDonald Investments, Wells Fargo and US Bank Private Client Group.

The new Central Carolinas office is set to open soon in Charlotte's SouthPark Towers.

About Oakworth
Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates three offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama and plans to open a fourth office in 2023. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.  

Oakworth has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work for" for the past five years in a row (2018-2022) by American Banker. Additionally, Oakworth has earned a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 96 out of 100 (April 2022 to April 2023) and has a client retention rate of 95% in 2022. As of Mar. 31, 2023, Oakworth had $1.3 billion in total assets, $1.1 billion in gross loans, $1.128 billion in deposits and $1.9 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit oakworth.com.

For more information contact:
Sonia Blumstein
Phone: 205-278-2017
Email: [email protected]

Oakworth_Capital_Bank_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CL06296&sd=2023-05-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oakworth-capital-bank-names-leader-over-wealth-management-and-advisory-services-301830191.html

SOURCE Oakworth Capital Bank

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL06296&Transmission_Id=202305220900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL06296&DateId=20230522
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.