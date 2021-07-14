PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Owlet, Inc. (f/k/a Sandbridge Acquisition Corp.) ("Owlet" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OWLT) shareholders who purchased prior to July 14, 2021:

An investigation has been commenced into the fairness of Owlet's 2021 de-SPAC merger. Shortly after the Owlet 2021 de-SPAC merger closed, Owlet stock began spiraling downwards.

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong's investigation concerns whether the Board of Owlet has harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

If you are a current OWLT shareholder, contact us for more information by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/mergeracquisition/owlet-inc-f-k-a-sandbridge-acquisition-corp-information-request-form

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: [email protected]

