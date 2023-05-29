Car+IQ%26reg%3B Inc., a leading provider of vehicle payment solutions, today announced an agreement with HF Sinclair Refining & Marketing, LLC (“Sinclair”), a subsidiary of HF Sinclair (NYSE: DINO), allowing fleets to fuel vehicles using Car IQ Pay instead of a credit card at nearly 1,600 participating sites across more than 30 states.

Car IQ Pay gives fleet customers an easier way to pay for fuel, by connecting the vehicle directly to the pump and eliminating the need to use a credit card, PIN number or vehicle odometer reading. With the Car IQ Pay acceptance at Sinclair®-branded stations, fleet customers now have a greater choice when it comes to fueling their vehicles.

Car IQ Pay is accepted at leading fuel station brands nationwide and offers fleets an advanced payment technology to pay for fuel and services. Vehicles are able to transact securely with payment networks, banks and service providers in order to automatically initiate and complete payments for services ranging from fueling, toll management and paid parking, EV charging, and more. With Car IQ Pay fleets are able to streamline their accounting practices by eliminating paperwork.

“The addition of Sinclair not only brings more locations, but also the Sinclair® brand to Car IQ Pay, which our fleet customers have been asking for,” said Matt Nicholson, SVP, Merchant Commercialization at Car IQ. “Automating and simplifying the payment process for our fleet customers helps them streamline their accounting process and eliminate costly time and errors.”

“Sinclair is committed to offering our customers the latest technology to manage and pay for fueling,” said Doug Lawes, Manager, Payments and Technical Solutions, HF Sinclair. “Partnering with Car IQ allows us to help our fleet customers facilitate payments by eliminating the use of credit cards. This is a natural expansion on the success we have achieved with the deployment of Sinclair’s DINOPAY Mobile Payment App, thru our partnership with P97 Networks.”

“P97 Networks is dedicated to providing innovative digital experiences for everyone, and this partnership is accelerating the future of convenient and effortless fuel payments,” said Don Frieden, President and CEO of P97 Networks. “Providing fleet customers, a more secure and efficient way to do business with retailers makes the interactions for all parties run seamlessly.”

About Car IQ Inc.

Car IQ® Inc. has created a payment network for cars that eliminates the need for physical credit cards and enables vehicles to connect to merchants and transact securely. Car IQ Pay, the company’s payment solution, delivers value by reducing fraud and risk for fleets and participating merchants. Car IQ Pay is accepted at over 25,000 fuel stations nationwide including Kum & Go, Shell, Sinclair, and Sunoco.

About HF Sinclair Refining & Marketing, LLC.

HF Sinclair headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products primarily in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,300 Sinclair branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.

Sinclair®, an HF Sinclair brand, is one of the oldest continuous brands in the energy business. Recognized for its iconic dinosaur, Sinclair has more than 1,600 independent branded and licensed stations, featuring DINOCARE® TOP TIER™ gasoline. For more information, visit SinclairOil.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About P97 Networks

P97 Networks, the leading connected commerce, mobile payments, and mobility services provider for the convenience retail, fuels marketing, and automotive industry helps generate value for energy, retailers, auto OEMs, and CPGs. We enable our customers to deliver trusted, innovative, and rewarding mobility experiences across every touchpoint, device, and transaction. We also provide guidance with energy transition, and a roadmap for creating new engines for growth. We have the payments tech and expertise to integrate value-driven connectivity into any customer mobility services platform. We make it possible for our customers to deliver more rewarding mobility experiences for their shoppers---so they can drive connected value on every journey. For more information, visit www.p97.com.

