ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ%3A+IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that Executive Chairman and Global Chief Scientific and Medical Officer Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong, M.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 10:00 am Eastern Time (ET) at the Marriott Marquis, New York.

An audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible under the ‚ÄúEvents & Presentations‚ÄĚ section of the Company‚Äôs investor relations website at ir.immunitybio.com. Management will be available during the conference for one-on-one meetings.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio is a vertically-integrated, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s range of immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, alone and together, act to drive and sustain an immune response with the goal of creating durable and safe protection against disease. These platforms and their associated product candidates are designed to be more effective, accessible, and easily administered than current standards of care in oncology and infectious diseases.

The company has established GMP manufacturing capacity at scale with cutting-edge cell therapy manufacturing expertise and ready-to-scale facilities, as well as extensive and seasoned R&D, clinical trial, and regulatory operations, and development teams. For more information, please visit: www.immunitybio.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and accompanying remarks may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements regarding conference participation and timing, the regulatory review process and timing thereof, timing of regulatory submissions, timing of meetings with regulators, potential implications to be drawn from clinical trials, potential commercialization of product candidates, development of therapeutics for cancers and infectious diseases, data from the clinical trials for certain of ImmunityBio‚Äôs product candidates, potential implications to be drawn from clinical trials, potential commercialization of product candidates, and ImmunityBio‚Äôs product candidates as compared to existing treatment options, among others. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are considered forward-looking statements, which are usually identified by the use of words such as ‚Äúanticipates,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúbelieves,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúcontinues,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúgoal,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúcould,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúestimates,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúscheduled,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúexpects,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúintends,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúmay,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúplans,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúpotential,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúpredicts,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúindicate,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúprojects,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúseeks,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúshould,‚ÄĚ ‚Äúwill,‚ÄĚ ‚Äústrategy,‚ÄĚ and variations of such words or similar expressions. Statements of past performance, efforts, or results of our preclinical and clinical trials, about which inferences or assumptions may be made, can also be forward-looking statements and are not indicative of future performance or results. Forward-looking statements are neither forecasts, promises nor guarantees, and are based on the current beliefs of ImmunityBio‚Äôs management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to ImmunityBio. Such information may be limited or incomplete, and ImmunityBio‚Äôs statements should not be read to indicate that it has conducted a thorough inquiry into, or review of, all potentially available relevant information. Such statements reflect the current views of ImmunityBio with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties, contingencies and assumptions about ImmunityBio, including, without limitation, (i) the risks and uncertainties associated with the regulatory submission, review and approval process, (ii) the ability of ImmunityBio to continue its planned preclinical and clinical development of its development programs, and the timing and success of any such continued preclinical and clinical development and planned regulatory submissions, , (iii) ImmunityBio‚Äôs ability to retain and hire key personnel, (iv) ImmunityBio‚Äôs ability to obtain additional financing to fund its operations and complete the development and commercialization of its various product candidates, (v) ImmunityBio‚Äôs ability to successfully commercialize its product candidates and uncertainties around regulatory reviews and approvals, (vi) ImmunityBio‚Äôs ability to scale its manufacturing and commercial supply operations for its product candidates and future approved products, (vii) ImmunityBio‚Äôs ability to obtain, maintain, protect and enforce patent protection and other proprietary rights for its product candidates and technologies, and (viii) the unknown future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on certain clinical trials or their milestones and/or ImmunityBio‚Äôs business operations or operating expenses. More details about these and other risks that may impact ImmunityBio‚Äôs business are described under the heading ‚ÄúRisk Factors‚ÄĚ in the Company‚Äôs Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (‚ÄúSEC‚ÄĚ) on March 1, 2023 and the Company‚Äôs Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 11, 2023, and in subsequent filings made by ImmunityBio with the SEC, which are available on the SEC‚Äôs website at www.sec.gov. ImmunityBio cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. ImmunityBio does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statement or other information in this press release, except to the extent required by law.

