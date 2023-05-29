The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV), in recognition of National Boating Safety Week (May 20-26), today announced the top causes of boat and yacht claims to help boaters avoid common and costly mishaps. Based on Travelers claims from 2018-2022, the top three causes of loss were collisions (38%), severe weather (19%) and mechanical breakdowns (11%).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005383/en/

“With an uptick in boating activity in recent years, we continue to see boat and yacht insurance claims that may be preventable,” said Todd Shasha, Assistant Vice President of Personal Insurance at Travelers. “Whether you’re an experienced boater or newer to the marina, it’s important to remember basic risk mitigation and safety tips, which can help protect you and your passengers from injury, and also protect your vessel from suffering costly damage.”

As the unofficial start of boating season approaches with the upcoming Memorial Day weekend, Travelers experts offer boaters the following tips to protect themselves, their passengers and their boats:

Complete a boat safety course and obtain your boating certificate if you have not already done so.

Have a certified technician or mechanic perform the recommended maintenance on your vessel before you hit the water.

Familiarize yourself with your boat’s navigation and safety equipment, and always operate within marked channels to avoid running aground or hitting submerged objects near the shoreline.

Stay alert when approaching objects such as mooring fields, navigational buoys and marine traps set in the water. Be aware that after a storm, high tides may have carried debris into the water.

Monitor your local forecast and create a preparedness plan that you can follow in the event of severe weather. If possible, haul your vessel out of the water before a storm approaches and remove objects that could become airborne.

Boaters can also benefit from reviewing their insurance policies and talking to their agents to help ensure that they are properly covered. For more information on boating safety, please visit Travelers.com.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has more than 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $37 billion in 2022. For more information, visit Travelers.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005383/en/