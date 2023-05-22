Solo Brands, Inc, (NYSE: DTC) today announced that management will present at the SHARE Series event on Monday, May 22, 2023, at 10:00am ET.

Solo Brands Company Chief Executive Officer John Merris and Chief Financial Officer Somer Webb will conduct a 30-minute fireside chat moderated by Piper Sandler Analyst Peter Keith. This fireside chat will provide access to retail investors who will have the opportunity to ask management questions during the chat.

The live stream of this presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.openexchange.tv%2Fshare-series or the “Events and Webcasts” section at investors.solobrands.com. An archived replay will be available on the SHARE Series website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Solo Brands, Inc.

Headquartered in Grapevine, TX, Solo Brands is a platform for the next generation of digitally-connected, direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands that develops and produces lifestyle products to help customers create good moments and lasting memories. Each brand in the Solo Brands portfolio has access to best-in-class fulfillment and operations, digital and technical expertise, and customer service to drive the best customer experience on the internet while giving back to the communities that each brand serves. Current lifestyle brands in the Solo Brands portfolio include Solo+Stove, Chubbies, Oru+Kayak, ISLE and Terraflame.

For more information visit www.solobrands.com.

