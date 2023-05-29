Guidewire to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on June 1, 2023

Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that it will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2023 after market close on Thursday, June 1, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the third quarter fiscal year 2023. A recorded version of this webcast will be available two hours after the call and accessible at https%3A%2F%2Fir.guidewire.com%2F.

What:

Guidewire Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Time:

2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Call:

(877) 704-4453, Domestic

(201) 389-0920, International

Replay:

(844) 512-2921, Passcode 13738628, Domestic

(412) 317-6671, Passcode 13738628, International

Webcast:

https%3A%2F%2Fir.guidewire.com%2F (live and replay)

The webcast will be archived on Guidewire’s website for a period of three months.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visitwww.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit %3Ci%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices%3C%2Fi%3E.

