LAS VEGAS, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated ( SYNA) will showcase at Dell Technologies World 2023 a suite of state-of-the-art solutions for productivity, power efficiency, security, and ease of use for the enterprise and mobile workforce. Built upon a deep relationship with Dell, the solutions include artificial intelligence (AI)-based user presence detection (UPD) benefiting users of laptops and all-in-one PCs, as well as innovations in touch- and force-sensing trackpads with haptics and AI-enabled accidental contact mitigation (palm rejection), docking stations, smart signage, and approaches to unified video and voice communications. All enhance the user experience through more intuitive and responsive interactions with frictionless security and AI-enabled features, while also meeting the scalability and efficiency needs of the enterprise.

“We are proud to be a sponsor of Dell Technologies World as we share a vision of how to innovate and bring to market differentiated products with the capabilities and features customers need at a time of rapid change,” said Saleel Awsare, Senior VP and GM, PC and Peripherals Division at Synaptics. “The AI-enabled sensing, processing, and connectivity solutions that we’ll be showcasing at the event deliver the very best experience through intuitive technology that integrates seamlessly to deliver value to the enterprise and end-users alike.”

A specific highlight will be context-aware edge-based computing that uses AI for advanced UPD features that improve security and battery life in laptops without transmitting any personally identifiable information (PII). Synaptics’ always-on, ultra-low-power machine learning (ML) algorithms allow laptops to wake only when the authorized user is engaged, intelligently reduce screen power when the user is not looking, and dynamically hide sensitive information from prying eyes. With the company’s contextual AI sensing, the PC becomes smarter, more personalized, more secure, and more energy-efficient so users can most effectively navigate modern work life without impacting IT administrators’ confidence in the integrity of the device.

Join Synaptics’ Whit Hutson for a UPD session in Dell World Theater 1 on Tuesday at 2 pm. Learn

the benefits and implementation process for UPD, as well as future directions for intelligent

ambient sensing.

Synaptics’ Dell Technologies World highlights:

User presence detection (UPD)

Vega capacitive touch- and force-sensing technology with integrated haptics and AI-enabled accidental contact mitigation

Multi-platform, quad-display docking with smart capability and support for any platform and any OS

Docking solutions with built-in IoT connectivity that can intelligently show device status and workspace availability and proactively notify IT of problems

Unified video and voice communication & collaboration (UCC) systems that combine rich multimedia capabilities with ultra-low-power ULE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth wireless connectivity to make collaboration intuitive and seamless

Smart displays that use AI to highlight the most appropriate content for viewers, improving the user experience for a range of display use cases in the office and in public spaces

