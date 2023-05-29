BYND INVESTOR DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Beyond Meat, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

The law firm of %3Cb%3ERobbins+Geller+Rudman+%26amp%3B+Dowd+LLP%3C%2Fb%3E announces that purchasers of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) common stock between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until July 10, 2023 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Beyond Meat class action lawsuit. Captioned Retail Wholesale Department Store Union Local 338 Retirement Fund v. Beyond Meat, Inc., No. 23-cv-03602 (C.D. Cal.), the Beyond Meat class action lawsuit charges Beyond Meat as well as certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

If you suffered substantial losses and wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Beyond Meat class action lawsuit, please provide your information here:

%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgrdlaw.com%2Fcases-beyond-meat-inc-class-action-lawsuit-bynd.html%3C%2Fb%3E

You can also contact attorney %3Cb%3EJ.C.+Sanchez%3C%2Fb%3E of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at [email protected].

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Beyond Meat is a producer of plant-based meat substitutes.

The Beyond Meat class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Beyond Meat was unable to manufacture its meat substitutes at scale to the specifications of its key customers, which it calls “partners”; (ii) Beyond Meat suffered from widespread scaling issues, particularly misalignment and delayed decision-making, which led to corresponding production delays; (iii) such issues were exacerbated by Beyond Meat’s disjointed production lines; and (iv) these problems led some partners to balk at the high price of Beyond Meat’s products and express doubts about Beyond Meat’s ability to produce them at commercial scale.

On October 22, 2021, Beyond Meat announced that it was reducing its third quarter net revenues outlook by up to $34 million, or 25%. As part of the announcement, Beyond Meat also revealed that its expenses and inventories were continuing to rise. On this news, the price of Beyond Meat stock declined by nearly 12%.

Then, on November 10, 2021, Beyond Meat announced a $1.9 million write-off of unsold inventory. On this news, the price of Beyond Meat stock declined by nearly 13%.

Next, on November 17, 2021, an article was published in Bloomberg highlighting the delays in production and execution challenges Beyond Meat was facing. Former employees reported that there were “significant internal problems” stemming from “confusion and misalignment . . . [and] belated decision-making” that corresponded with exacerbated production delays. On this news, the price of Beyond Meat stock declined by approximately 3.5%.

Thereafter, on December 9, 2021, multiple media sources reported that Taco Bell, one of Beyond Meat’s partners, had cancelled a planned product test due to ongoing quality concerns. On this news, the price of Beyond Meat stock declined by nearly 8%.

Finally, on October 14, 2022, Beyond Meat announced the departure of several top executives, including Beyond Meat’s Chief Operating Officer, Chief Growth Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. On this news, the price of Beyond Meat stock declined by an additional 9.6%, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Beyond Meat common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Beyond Meat class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Beyond Meat class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Beyond Meat class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Beyond Meat class action lawsuit.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER: Robbins Geller is one of the world’s leading complex class action firms representing plaintiffs in securities fraud cases. The Firm is ranked #1 on the most recent ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report for recovering more than $1.75 billion for investors in 2022 – the third year in a row Robbins Geller tops the list. And in those three years alone, Robbins Geller recovered nearly $5.3 billion for investors, more than double the amount recovered by any other plaintiffs’ firm. With 200 lawyers in 9 offices, Robbins Geller is one of the largest plaintiffs’ firm in the world, and the Firm’s attorneys have obtained many of the largest securities class action recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. Please visit the following page for more information:

%3Cb%3Ehttps%3A%2F%2Fwww.rgrdlaw.com%2Fservices-litigation-securities-fraud.html%3C%2Fb%3E

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230519005375r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230519005375/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.