NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against C3.ai, Inc. (“C3.ai” or the “Company”) (: AI) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased, or otherwise acquired C3.ai securities between March 2, 2022 and April 3, 2023, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ai1.



This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies and specifically, that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) C3.ai had been engaging in improper accounting practices; (2) the foregoing, once revealed, would likely subject the Company to financial and/or reputational harm; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/ai1 or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in C3.ai you have until June 1, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

