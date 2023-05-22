PR Newswire

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fastbase Inc. (OTC: FBSE) announce the introduction of Google Map data containing over 300 million Google Business Profiles now available through Fastbase Leadsnavigator.

Tired of spending hours searching Google Maps for business information? Look no further - Fastbase Leadsnavigator has your back.

The new powerful service offers comprehensive Google Business Profile data from Google Maps, making it easy to find and connect with businesses in your area. Simply enter search criteria and let Fastbase Leadsnavigator do the data retrieval.

With Leadsnavigator, you can:

Search for businesses by location, industry, and keyword

View complete business profiles, including contact information, hours of operation, and services offered

Connect with businesses directly through the application

Download the results into Excel for just $0.20 per record

Refine your interests quickly and effectively by location, keywords and 5.000 categories using Leadsnavigator's responsive filtering interface. You can quickly find the right business contacts with their contact data (phone number, address and email) to accelerate your sales opportunities.

Fastbase Leadsnavigator is the perfect tool for sales professionals, marketers, and anyone looking to connect with local businesses. With user-friendly interface and comprehensive data, Leadsnavigator is sure to become the go-to resource for anyone in sales and marketing finding business information on Google Maps.

"I am excited about Fastbase Leadsnavigator, it's a powerful tool and we anticipate that this will boost our annual revenues" says Rasmus Refer, CEO.

Try Fastbase Leadsnavigator today and start making valuable connections that can benefit your business.

About Fastbase

Fastbase Inc. is a data company that synthesizes Big Data to provide business insights faster and on a large scale. The company offers a growing suite of business solutions to support B2B lead acquisition, marketing, and sales, to provide business data processing and to support companies with intelligent data supply. Fastbase's international lead acquisitions suite gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success is facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Trustfeed is the most recent of Fastbase's software developments. Fastbase data can be utilized with CRM systems and sales and marketing applications, such as Salesforce, HubSpot, Pipedrive and Mailchimp. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 24 months.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fastbasec

https://www.fastbase.com

CONTACT: [email protected]

