SAN ANTONIO, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® ( RXT)— a leading end-to-end, multicloud technology solutions company, today announced the release of Rackspace Object Storage service built on the Dell ECS storage systems.



Global data quantity doubles every two years, making data storage, analysis, management, and security more challenging than ever. At the same time, the increasing adoption of artificial intelligence, machine learning, Internet-of-Things, analytics, rich media, archiving, and data backup has increased cloud storage requirements from terabytes to petabytes per customer.

Rackspace Object Storage provides scalable, secure S3 unstructured data storage from our globally distributed data centers. Rackspace continues to lead the industry with transparent, all-in pricing that eliminates fees to retrieving or moving data (egress), archive retrieval, and S3 API call transactions.

“Today, over 90% of enterprises are undergoing digital transformation and evolving to embrace data-centric decision-making and business models. Adopting this new approach increases their flexibility in delivering rich cloud solutions,” said Rackspace Technology Chief Product Officer Josh Prewitt. “We have focused on making unstructured data secure, affordable, and globally accessible to help customers extract the most business value from their information.”

Significant Costs Savings and Eliminating Data Egress and Transaction Charges

Rackspace Object Storage saves substantial costs by eliminating data egress, retrieval and transaction charges. In many cases, the Rackspace Object Storage solution can save more than 80% over hyper-scale cloud storage options.

“Multicloud customers operating modern S3-enabled applications have a new paradigm that facilitates better performance and lower costs, even as data-intensive applications continue to drive up the need for storage,” said Bryan Litchford, Rackspace Technology Vice President of Private Cloud. “Organizations are seeking transparently priced, scalable unstructured data storage that is easily accessible by hyperscale clouds, end-customers and on-premises applications. Customers immediately gain greater usability and significant real-world storage savings.”

Rackspace Object Storage Key Features and Benefits

Centralized access: Centralized object storage for multicloud environments helps ensure data flows rapidly between clouds without egress fees or retrieval charges.

Centralized object storage for multicloud environments helps ensure data flows rapidly between clouds without egress fees or retrieval charges. Cost optimization: A fixed subscription eliminates billing surprises and guarantees availability.

A fixed subscription eliminates billing surprises and guarantees availability. Security: Software-defined [email protected] FIPS 140-2 Level 1 compliant encryption and data transmission is protected by Transport Layer Security 1.2 (TLS) with an industry-standard AES-256 cipher.

Software-defined [email protected] FIPS 140-2 Level 1 compliant encryption and data transmission is protected by Transport Layer Security 1.2 (TLS) with an industry-standard AES-256 cipher. Multi-tier performance: Guarantee quality of service by selecting from multiple performance levels. As requirements change, customers can migrate between tiers with minimal downtime.

Guarantee quality of service by selecting from multiple performance levels. As requirements change, customers can migrate between tiers with minimal downtime. Resiliency: Seamlessly replicate data across multiple Rackspace Technology data centers in disparate geographies.

Seamlessly replicate data across multiple Rackspace Technology data centers in disparate geographies. Non-disruptive scaling: As data set size changes, scale up capacity without downtime.

As data set size changes, scale up capacity without downtime. Low maintenance: Rackspace storage experts build, monitor, maintain, optimize, and upgrade the underlying technology.



Click here for more information on Rackspace Object Storage.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact: Natalie Silva, [email protected]