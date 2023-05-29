The students of Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA) and Insight School of Idaho (ISID), online public schools serving K-12 grade students throughout the state, are ready to take charge of their futures. IDVA and ISID will celebrate their graduates in person with three commencement ceremonies during the week of May 22nd.

“Our graduates have worked hard, and I, for one, can’t wait to give them some recognition for all their hard work,” said IDVA & ISID Executive Director, Kelly Edginton. “We are very proud of our graduates and look forward to seeing what they do next!”

Collectively, the class of 2023 for both schools includes 195 graduates. Approximately 60 students will graduate with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 and above. 50% of IDVA’s and ISID’s seniors have reported they will attend trade schools, colleges, and universities across the country, as well as several branches of the military. Many students are also headed straight into the workforce or will serve missions immediately after graduation.

At IDVA, 14 students are graduating Suma Cum Laude (GPA of 4.25 or higher), 8 students are graduating Magna Cum Laude (GPAs of 4.0-4.24), 14 students are graduating Cum Laude (GPA of 3.75-3.99), and 18 students are graduating with Honors (GPA of 3.5-3.74). At IDVA’s alternative school, ISID, 1 student is graduating Suma Cum Laude (GPA of 3.75 or higher), 5 students are graduating Magna Cum Laude (GPAs of 3.5-3.74), 14 students are graduating Cum Laude (GPA of 3.0-3.49), and 11 students are graduating with Honors (GPA of 2.5-2.99).

The keynote speaker for the graduation ceremony at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center will be Sherrilynn+Bair, the Idaho Public Charter School Commission’s Vice Chair.

IDVA and ISID graduates have crossed the finish line and are prepared for their next life adventures. Students enroll in virtual school for a number of reasons—some were looking for the safe learning environment that online school provides, some were looking to get back on track to earn their high school diploma or to enhance their learning opportunities, and others found a community of students and teachers where they could belong for the rest of their academic career and beyond.

Idaho Virtual Academy and Insight School of Idaho students access a robust online curriculum in the core subjects and a host of electives and attend live virtual classes taught by state-certified teachers.

Idaho Virtual Academy and Insight School of Idaho invite all families and friends to join the celebration. Details of the graduation ceremonies are as follows:

WHAT: Idaho Virtual Academy and Insight School of Idaho 2023 Graduation Ceremonies

WHEN & WHERE:

May 22nd at 7 p.m. (GMT)

Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (870 S Fisher Ave, Blackfoot, ID 83221)

May 24th at 7 p.m. (GMT)

Northwest Nazarene University Brandt Center (707 Fern St, Nampa, ID 83686)

May 25th at 5 p.m. (GMT)

The Salvation Army Kroc Center (1765 W Golf Course Rd, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815)

