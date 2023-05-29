BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) today announced that it will host an Investor Day on Wednesday, June 14th, 2023, from approximately 8:00am to 1:00pm EDT.

A live video webcast and related presentation materials will be available to all interested parties through BlackRock’s website, www.blackrock.com. For those unable to join the live webcast, a replay will be available on the website following the event.

Any questions regarding BlackRock’s 2023 Investor Day may be addressed to BlackRock’s Investor Relations team at [email protected].

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com%2Fcorporate

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230522005505/en/