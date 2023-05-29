Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires John P. O'Gorman, Senior Vice President, Head of Special Assets

2 hours ago
BEDMINSTER, NJ, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the appointment of John P. O’Gorman, Senior Vice President, Head of Special Assets at Peapack-Gladstone Bank. Working out of the Bank’s Headquarters in Bedminster, New Jersey, Mr. O’Gorman’s primary role includes managing various workout situations and processes for the Bank. Responsibilities also include managing the workout portfolio, recommending risk rating changes and impairment levels to executive management, negotiating with borrowers, developing workout strategies, assisting with policy and procedure updates and other credit-related matters.

An accomplished financial professional, Mr. O’Gorman brings to the Bank 35 years of banking experience, previously serving as Workout Director at Santander Bank where he was responsible for the workout portfolio management, note sales and OREO management. Prior to that, he served as Senior Director, Special Assets at Capital One Bank; Director of Mergers & Acquisitions, at Alcatel-Lucent; and in equally impressive roles at Wells Fargo Bank.

John is a resident of Green Township, New Jersey. He earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Belmont Abbey College and a Master’s Degree in Management/Finance from Babson College.

About the Company

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $6.5 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $10.4 billion as of March 31, 2023. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.


Contact: Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 [email protected], (908) 719-6543.

