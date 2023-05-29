ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelliTrans , a leader in global multimodal solutions for optimizing supply chain operations for bulk & break-bulk industries, announces that IntelliTrans has been positioned by Gartner® as a Niche Player in the Magic Quadrant for Real-Time Transportation Visibility Platforms (RTTVP) for its offering, the Global Visibility Platform.1 The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute.



“IntelliTrans Global Visibility Platform is a powerful and comprehensive visibility platform which brings value to customers through automated business processes that streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve customer service,” says Ken Sherman, President of IntelliTrans . “The IntelliTrans Global Visibility Platform is purpose-built to bring supply chain visibility and execution seamlessly across truck, rail, barge, and ocean transportation modes to its global clients in the petrochemical, metal and mining, agriculture, forest product, building materials, and energy industries.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables readers to get the most from market analysis aligned with their unique business and technology needs.

View a complimentary copy of the Magic Quadrant report to learn more about IntelliTrans’ strengths and cautions, among other provider offerings, at https://www.intellitrans.com/gartner-magic-quadrant/.

About IntelliTrans Global Multimodal Supply Chain Solutions

IntelliTrans, a Roper Technologies company (: ROP), provides unified and proactive solutions to manage complex supply chain needs. Customers are nimble and efficient with the global supply chain transparency powered by IntelliTrans’ cloud-based Control Tower ( Global Visibility Platform℠ ) and IntelliTrans TMS ( Transportation Management System ), the only SaaS-based TMS that provides seamless shipment execution and visibility across rail, truck, intermodal, barge, and ocean. IntelliTrans enables complete, timely, and accurate data, allowing customers to automate business processes, improve customer service, and reduce operational costs. IntelliTrans has recently received the Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider Award, the 2023 BIG Innovation Award, the Cloud Computing Product of the Year Award, and the Food Logistics/SDCE Top Software and Technology Award. President Ken Sherman was named one of the top 10 Influential Leader by Railway Age magazine readers. Learn more at our website, linked here .

