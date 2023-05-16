SAN FRANCISCO, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ( KDNY) investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now.



Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. ( KDNY, Financial) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on Chinook’s statements related to the commercial prospects for its lead product candidate (atrasentan), which is under development, to treat patients with kidney disease.

As recently as April 25, 2023, Chinook assured investors that “we believe that we have developed what we think is one of the leading pipelines targeting kidney disease […] that’s really led by our – our most advanced program, which is called atrasentan […] that we in-licensed from AbbVie a few years ago.”

But on May 16, 2023, Muddy Waters Capital published a report concluding: (1) the FDA is unlikely to approve atrasentan; (2) “atrasentan is inefficacious for chronic kidney disease”; (3) “atrasentan has been shown to be harmful to patients’ cardiovascular health”; and (4) “AbbVie and Chinook seem to have systematically manipulated research findings and presentation on atrasentan to obscure these trial results.”

In response, the price of Chinook shares fell sharply lower during intraday trading on May 16, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Chinook may have manipulated atrasentan study data to mislead investors about commercial prospects for the product candidate,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

