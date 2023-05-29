Cummins and Heliox To Partner on EV Charging Solutions for Fleet Customers

2 hours ago
Cummins

COLUMBUS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Global power technology leader Cummins Inc. and Heliox, a supplier of fast-charging solutions, have signed an agreement to provide both the sale and service of electric vehicle chargers in North America.

The collaboration marks a significant step forward in providing EV charging solutions for diverse markets and customers.

The agreement will bring both a mobile 50 kW DC charger, Mobile 50, and a stationary 180 kW DC charging system, Flex 180, to market. The Mobile 50 is an innovative, reliable solution that easily plugs into 480V AC wall sockets and can be used anywhere there is a compatible power source. Its portable design does not require fixed installation, which will save fleets thousands on infrastructure costs as they transition to battery electric vehicles.

The Flex 180 solution provides up to three dispensers capable of static, sequential, and dynamic charging for optimal flexibility in charging for fleet customers. Dispensing options can come in both plug and pantograph options for transit bus customers.

"We have a storied history of building innovative partnerships that combine strengths to create incremental value for our customers," said Zach Gillen, General Manager of Cummins Sales and Service North America. "Our relationship with EV charging partners builds on this legacy, and we are excited to work together to better serve customers who rely on battery electric technology.

"It's yet another step in our journey to Destination Zero," Gillen added, referring to Cummins' product decarbonization strategy. "Our collaboration with Heliox will deliver a reliable solution to support fleet customers in reaching their sustainability and emissions goals."

Heliox CEO Michael Colijn is also excited about the agreement.

"We look forward to working with Cummins to accelerate their efforts to provide electric vehicle charging solutions for fleets," Colijn said. "Charging infrastructure is a critical component in adopting electrified technology, and we're proud to play a role in helping Cummins customers on their journey to zero emissions vehicles."

The collaboration between Cummins and Heliox reinforces the companies' shared commitment to supporting customers in the energy transition. Recently, Cummins launched Accelera by Cummins, rebranding its New Power segment, to bring zero emissions solutions to markets even faster.

Both EV charger products are available through Cummins' North America distribution network. Cummins Sales and Service, North America has the experience to deliver fast, high-quality repairs and planned maintenance for EV chargers as it does for power generation products and EV powertrains today throughout its more than 180 service locations in North America.

