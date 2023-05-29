NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Existing approaches to climate change aren't doing enough, especially when most of your emissions are stuck in your supply chain. Together, we can tap into data from every part of your business to measure, manage, and minimize the bottom-up carbon footprint of products across your value chain.
Find out more: https://www.sap.com/sustainability.html
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: [email protected]
SOURCE: SAP
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756343/Green-Ledger-Where-Carbon-and-Financial-Accounting-Unite