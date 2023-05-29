NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / GoDaddy

Photo: GoDaddy United (LGBTQIA+)

Originally published in GoDaddy's 2022 Diversity and Pay Parity Annual Report

Representation

Teams comprised of people with different identities, backgrounds and experiences attract and retain more diverse talent, build better products and services, help inspire customer loyalty, and enable collaboration and innovation. Beyond that, valuing diversity is good for everyone.

We're committed to continually increasing representation of those who have been historically underrepresented in the workplace.

We've made progress over the years, and we'll keep pushing to make GoDaddy representative of all our customers and communities.

2022 Global Gender Diversity

In 2022, women represent 30% of GoDaddy's global workforce. When these positions are placed into categories - leadership, tech and non-tech - the numbers stay flat apart from the leadership group, which decreases by 1%. Recruiting and retaining female leadership remains a key goal and priority. This is also our first year of being able to report on employees who identify as non-binary. Non-binary employees currently represent 0.3% of our workforce population.

Representation Data - Gender

All Company:

Women 2022: 30%

Women 2021: 31%

Leaders (Directors +):

Women 2022: 32%

Women 2021: 33%

Technical Roles:

Women 2022: 21%

Women 2021: 21%

Non-Tech Roles

Women 2022: 38%

Women 2021: 38%

Non-Binary

Women 2022: .3%

Women 2021: N/A

2022 U.S. Ethnic Diversity

Across GoDaddy's U.S. team, 37% of employees are people of color. That's up 1% from 2021 and 5% since we began reporting this data in 2017. When looking at leadership roles, 31% of GoDaddy's U.S. workforce are people of color, which is up 4% from 2021 and up 7% in leadership of color representation overall over the past two years. The percentage of people of color in technical vs. non-technical roles remains flat since last year.

Representation Data - U.S. Race/ Ethnicity

All Company:

People of color 2022: 37%

People of color 2021: 36%

Leaders (Directors +):

People of color 2022: 31%

People of color 2021: 27%

Technical Roles:

People of color 2022: 40%

People of color 2021: 40%

Non-Tech Roles

People of color 2022: 34%

People of color 2021: 34%

2022 U.S. Race/Ethnicity

The graph above breaks down our 37% employees of color by ethnicity in the U.S. There is a 0.8% increase of Black employees and 1.5% increase of Asian American employees. Hispanic or Latino/a/x employees decrease by 1% and multiracial employees fall by 0.8%. All other groups remain flat.

We recognize that ethnicity and race are not one and the same, and we are working to improve our data collection to better understand and report our representation more comprehensively.

A Closer Look at Representation Data - U.S. Race/Ethnicity

4.6% Undeclared

4.5% Multiracial

0.4% Pacific Islander

10.8% Hispanic or Latino/a/x

5.2% Black

15.3% Asian

0.7% American Indian

58.5% White

Promotion Parity

When we shared our first pay parity analysis in 2015, it showed that while women and men were paid at parity for similar roles, women weren't advancing in all positions at the same rate as their male counterparts. This finding led us to create a process to proactively identify qualified employees who should be considered for promotion. The initiative immediately impacted and continues to enable our ability to support the career advancement of all employees, while mitigating the potential effects of bias through the process.

We also partnered with Stanford's VMware Women's Leadership Innovation Lab to create company-wide processes that reduce variance in performance assessments between demographic groups. In addition, our total rewards programs tightly align with performance assessments; the net impact is that our best performers achieve peak evaluations and rewards no matter how they self-identify.

Visit GoDaddy's 2022 Sustainability Reportfor more information on related efforts to mitigate unconscious bias and enable equity across all phases of our talent management processes.

The journey continues.

It's been eight years since we started studying diversity and inclusion data at GoDaddy. We've come a long way in that time, and we are incredibly proud of our achievements. We know, however, there isn't an endpoint. We'll keep setting aggressive goals and holding ourselves accountable to meeting them.

Our customers - entrepreneurs from all walks of life - should be reflected in the diversity of our workforce, demonstrating our dedication to creating a culture of equal opportunity and supporting customers who help our communities thrive. The more voices and representation we have at GoDaddy, the more we can reach and empower entrepreneurs around the world to pursue and achieve their dreams.

Please read our2022 Diversity and Pay Parity Annual Reportfor more information.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/756351/GoDaddys-2022-Diversity-and-Pay-Parity-Annual-Report-The-Specifics--Representation



