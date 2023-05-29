Brian Kouhdari named Bank of Idaho Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Bank of Idaho is pleased to announce the hiring of Brian Kouhdari as Executive Vice President (EVP) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO). With a wealth of experience in finance and banking, Mr. Kouhdari further strengthens the bank's leadership in delivering exceptional financial services to its customers.

In his role as EVP and CFO, Mr. Kouhdari will be responsible for overseeing the bank's financial operations and strategic financial planning. He will play a vital role in enhancing the bank's financial performance and driving continued growth and success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to the Bank of Idaho family. His extensive experience and proven leadership in finance and banking make him an excellent addition to our executive team," said Jeff Newgard, Bank of Idaho Chairman, President, and CEO. "Brian's strategic mindset and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our vision for the future. We are confident that his contributions will be instrumental in driving our continued success and delivering exceptional value to our customers."

With over 15 years of experience in the finance and banking industry, Mr. Kouhdari has consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of financial markets, risk management, and strategic financial planning. Most recently, Mr. Kouhdari served more than five years at Fortis Private Bank as SVP of Finance and Accounting. In this role, he led or oversaw financial strategy and financial operations, including financial planning, controllership, treasury, and investor relations. During his tenure, bank assets quadrupled while achieving all-time highs in earnings. Additionally, Mr. Kouhdari led internal efforts for three rounds of funding from institutional investors to support continued growth. Prior to Fortis Private Bank, Mr. Kouhdari was an assurance manager within the financial services group at RSM US LLP working with both public and private companies.

"I am excited for this opportunity to join the talented leadership team at Bank of Idaho," said Mr. Kouhdari. "I look forward to partnering with Jeff and the Board as we continue to position Bank of Idaho as the premier local community bank."

Mr. Kouhdari is a graduate, cum laude, of Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and accounting and is a licensed CPA. He and his wife Sara have two young children.

Contact: Matt Borud, Bank of Idaho
Phone: 208.412.2322
Email: [email protected]

