The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA) is a collaborative network that promotes energy efficiency in the Midwest. MEEA annually recognizes energy efficiency leaders through its "Inspiring Efficiency Awards." Leidos and customer Ameren Illinois were recognized with a record four awards at MEEA's 19th annual event, which was held in early 2023. This outstanding achievement underscores Ameren Illinois' commitment to delivering innovative and engaging energy efficiency solutions.

2023 MARKETING AWARD - AMEREN ILLINOIS & PEORIA GUILD OF BLACK ARTISTS

The Inspiring Efficiency through Education Award is presented to an organization that has engaged in or supported a successful marketing campaign to increase participation in energy efficiency.

A partnership between Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency Program and the Peoria Guild of Black Artists (PGOBA) provides energy efficiency education and resources to Black communities in the Ameren Illinois service territory. This collaboration is designed to reach customers in an accessible and relatable manner to show that energy efficiency is possible for everyone. The organizations launched a marketing and outreach approach to Ameren Illinois customers. PGOBA and Ameren Illinois are executing artwork, dynamic visuals, and relevant messaging to communicate to a diverse customer base. As an example, in 2021 PGOBA created murals in Peoria, IL, as a creative spark to encourage people to think about energy efficiency in new ways.

2023 LEADERSHIP AWARD - AMEREN ILLINOIS & SENIOR SERVICES PLUS

The Inspiring Efficiency Leadership Award is presented to the organization that has served as a strong leader in support of energy efficiency in their community.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP) in Alton, IL, is a nonprofit agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services that encourage independent living and wellness. In collaboration with the Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency Program and Leidos, SSP offers no-cost energy efficiency installations to at-risk senior citizens in southern Illinois. After the installation of energy-saving products, SSP staff take the time to educate seniors on how to best utilize their new equipment, so they get the best energy savings possible. In addition to at-home education for the residents, SSP opened an energy efficiency room in their facility dedicated to teaching seniors the benefits of energy efficiency products.

2023 RISING STAR AWARD - ANGIE OSTASZEWSKI

The Inspiring Efficiency Rising Star Award is presented to an individual who has served as a strong leader in support of energy efficiency in their community.

As an Energy Efficiency Consultant at Ameren Illinois, Angie Ostaszewski is always looking for ways to improve. She has a passion for challenging the status quo and empowering people - especially regarding diversity and inclusion in the workspace and the community. From Ameren Illinois' one-of-a-kind Market Development Initiative to an accessibility pilot project, Angie plays a key role in taking Ameren Illinois' Energy Efficiency Program into innovative new directions.

2023 CHAMPION AWARD - KRISTOL SIMMS

The Inspiring Efficiency Champion Award is presented to an individual who successfully took actions to ensure all communities are able to take advantage of the benefits of energy efficiency.

Kristol Simms is leading the charge to make energy efficiency more equitable. As Vice President, Clean Energy Transition, Economic, Community, and Business Development at Ameren Illinois, she designs and implements the company's Market Development Initiative (MDI) to serve low- and moderate-income customers in a meaningful way. The efforts put forth by Kristol and her team are helping improve quality of life by empowering residents and businesses in underserved communities to save energy and money. She also brings passion and valuable insight to industry organizations that promote energy efficiency.

Through these award-winning initiatives and inspiring individuals, Ameren Illinois and Leidos have successfully engaged customers and communities across Central and Southern Illinois with energy efficiency offerings. In 2022, Ameren Illinois supported projects that will save customers over $39 million in energy costs annually. Learn more about Leidos and our tailored energy efficiency solutions and services.





