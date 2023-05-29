Leidos Customer Ameren Illinois Wins Four Inspiring Efficiency Awards

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 22, 2023 / Leidos

The Midwest Energy Efficiency Alliance (MEEA) is a collaborative network that promotes energy efficiency in the Midwest. MEEA annually recognizes energy efficiency leaders through its "Inspiring Efficiency Awards." Leidos and customer Ameren Illinois were recognized with a record four awards at MEEA's 19th annual event, which was held in early 2023. This outstanding achievement underscores Ameren Illinois' commitment to delivering innovative and engaging energy efficiency solutions.

2023 MARKETING AWARD - AMEREN ILLINOIS & PEORIA GUILD OF BLACK ARTISTS

The Inspiring Efficiency through Education Award is presented to an organization that has engaged in or supported a successful marketing campaign to increase participation in energy efficiency.

A partnership between Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency Program and the Peoria Guild of Black Artists (PGOBA) provides energy efficiency education and resources to Black communities in the Ameren Illinois service territory. This collaboration is designed to reach customers in an accessible and relatable manner to show that energy efficiency is possible for everyone. The organizations launched a marketing and outreach approach to Ameren Illinois customers. PGOBA and Ameren Illinois are executing artwork, dynamic visuals, and relevant messaging to communicate to a diverse customer base. As an example, in 2021 PGOBA created murals in Peoria, IL, as a creative spark to encourage people to think about energy efficiency in new ways.

2023 LEADERSHIP AWARD - AMEREN ILLINOIS & SENIOR SERVICES PLUS

The Inspiring Efficiency Leadership Award is presented to the organization that has served as a strong leader in support of energy efficiency in their community.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. (SSP) in Alton, IL, is a nonprofit agency established to help enrich the lives of older adults through programs and services that encourage independent living and wellness. In collaboration with the Ameren Illinois Energy Efficiency Program and Leidos, SSP offers no-cost energy efficiency installations to at-risk senior citizens in southern Illinois. After the installation of energy-saving products, SSP staff take the time to educate seniors on how to best utilize their new equipment, so they get the best energy savings possible. In addition to at-home education for the residents, SSP opened an energy efficiency room in their facility dedicated to teaching seniors the benefits of energy efficiency products.

2023 RISING STAR AWARD - ANGIE OSTASZEWSKI

The Inspiring Efficiency Rising Star Award is presented to an individual who has served as a strong leader in support of energy efficiency in their community.

As an Energy Efficiency Consultant at Ameren Illinois, Angie Ostaszewski is always looking for ways to improve. She has a passion for challenging the status quo and empowering people - especially regarding diversity and inclusion in the workspace and the community. From Ameren Illinois' one-of-a-kind Market Development Initiative to an accessibility pilot project, Angie plays a key role in taking Ameren Illinois' Energy Efficiency Program into innovative new directions.

2023 CHAMPION AWARD - KRISTOL SIMMS

The Inspiring Efficiency Champion Award is presented to an individual who successfully took actions to ensure all communities are able to take advantage of the benefits of energy efficiency.

Kristol Simms is leading the charge to make energy efficiency more equitable. As Vice President, Clean Energy Transition, Economic, Community, and Business Development at Ameren Illinois, she designs and implements the company's Market Development Initiative (MDI) to serve low- and moderate-income customers in a meaningful way. The efforts put forth by Kristol and her team are helping improve quality of life by empowering residents and businesses in underserved communities to save energy and money. She also brings passion and valuable insight to industry organizations that promote energy efficiency.

Through these award-winning initiatives and inspiring individuals, Ameren Illinois and Leidos have successfully engaged customers and communities across Central and Southern Illinois with energy efficiency offerings. In 2022, Ameren Illinois supported projects that will save customers over $39 million in energy costs annually. Learn more about Leidos and our tailored energy efficiency solutions and services.

6fff4fd8-7d9e-4b7c-a69e-897fdcad1e7e.jpg

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Leidos on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Leidos
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/leidos
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: Leidos



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/756374/Leidos-Customer-Ameren-Illinois-Wins-Four-Inspiring-Efficiency-Awards

img.ashx?id=756374

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.