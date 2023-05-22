Hinge Names Stéphane Taine as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023

Stéphane will lead the company's product efforts, uncovering the most innovative and effective ways to help people find love.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hinge, the dating app designed to be deleted™, is thrilled to announce that Stéphane Taine (he/him) will join the company as Chief Product Officer. A seasoned product executive with more than seventeen years of experience, Stéphane has an extensive background in leading product teams through growth and transformation and executing large-scale trust and safety initiatives. As Chief Product Officer at Hinge, Stéphane will lead the product organization as the company continues to grow, and the team prioritizes safety, AI innovation, and continued expansion into new international markets.

The news comes as the company is experiencing tremendous growth. Last month, Match Group announced that Hinge is gaining significant traction as the app enters new markets across Europe. In April, Hinge was the second most downloaded dating app in the United Kingdom and France and a top three most downloaded dating app in Germany and the Nordic countries*.

"Hinge's dedication to ensuring anyone looking for love, regardless of where they live or their identity, is deeply meaningful to me," said Taine. "Technology has the power to help us achieve some of our most important goals – like finding a fulfilling relationship. As I step into this role, I am exhilarated by the opportunity to help shape the future of people finding connection."

Prior to Hinge, Stéphane was at Meta where he served as the Head of Product Management for Messenger. While at Meta, Stéphane led the strategy to drive daily meaningful conversations and was responsible for large-scale trust and safety projects. Stéphane also drove user growth for Messenger and Instagram Calling and led major product launches like Group Video Chat, augmented reality effects, and Watch Together. Prior to working at Meta, he spent eight years at Microsoft serving as Principal Program Manager Lead for Skype for Business.

*According to Sensor Tower data and the MTCH Q1 2023 Earnings Report.

About Hinge
Hinge is the dating app designed to be deleted. In today's digital world, singles are so focused on sending likes and looking through profiles that they're not actually building meaningful connections in person. Hinge is on a mission to change that by building the most effective dating app experience so users can get off the app and out on great dates. On Hinge, there are no rules, timers, or games. Instead, you'll have unique conversations over the text, photos, and audio you've shared on your profile. Hinge's approach is resonating with daters. In 2022, Hinge was the fastest-growing dating app in the US, UK, and Canada. Hinge was acquired by Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) in 2018.

